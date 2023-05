Post Malone Takes Dad Life to the Next Level, Announces Tour

Most people gain weight after they have kids, but Post Malone must be built differently . The rapper recently took to Instagram to discuss his noticeable weight loss after having a daughter, clarifying that he is not taking any sort of, let's say, dietary supplements."I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs. I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I'd suppose, performance on stage," he announced. "I'm having a lot of fun performing and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in, and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."Props to Post for that! The heavily tattooed star was once known for his hard-partying lifestyle, eloquently expounding about "fuckin' hoes and poppin' pillies" on his megahit single with 21 Savage, "Rockstar." Not so much anymore, apparently. Musicians nowadays are praised more for sobriety than hard partying, thanks to a new, much more straight-edged, substance-averse generation of fans . Older rock stars are embracing a substance-free lifestyle ; sober living is becoming popular among EDM fans. Hell, even Lil Pump quit lean Still, when Posty heads to West Palm Beach this summer, don't expect a boring time. The rapper has a new album out,, and stops at iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Monday, July 31, as part of his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour. You read right: this show is on a. Post is staying sober, and most likely, everyone in the crowd has to get out of bed and go to work the next morning, but Mr. Malone will still bring his best. Expect all the hits from this veteran of thecharts, from "White Iverson" to "Sunflower" and everything in between.Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, with presales starting Wednesday, May 17. Find all the tour dates below:July 8 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music CenterJuly 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music CenterJuly 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music TheatreJuly 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star LakeJuly 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJuly 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music TheatreJuly 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake AmphitheaterJuly 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser StageJuly 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity CenterJuly 23 – Hartford, CT– Xfinity TheatreJuly 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage PavilionJuly 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube LiveJuly 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music PavilionJuly 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreAugust 1 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood AmphitheatreAugust 5 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis PavilionAugust 8 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionAugust 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta AmphitheaterAugust 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort AmphitheatreAugust 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota AmphitheatreAugust 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline AmphitheatreAugust 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater