Where to Shop on Record Store Day in Broward and Palm Beach

Record Store Day, the bi-annual celebration of independent record shops, is stepping into its second decade. The national holiday was inaugurated in 2008 and is credited with boosting the vinyl resurgence that was already brewing in the early aughts.

This year's first installment falls on Saturday, April 13. So, how can you celebrate it, exactly? It’s simple. Get off your rump and visit one of the more than 1,400 independently-owned record shops in the United States.

Fortunately, there are some pretty stellar crate-digging options to explore in South Florida, and many indie shops are hosting special Record Store Day celebrations.

Here are some of the local shops you should support on Record Store Day:

Confusion Records

846 Park Ave., Lake Park

561-848-1882

For our friends in Palm Beach County, Confusion Records is your Record Store Day hotspot. Often resembling a collector's haven, Confusion will have some unique offerings on April 13, including rare finds from the Grateful Dead, Woodstock albums and even some Ghost World. Like most record shops on this day, you'll want to get here early to snag the special releases. Opens 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13. Admission is free .



Radio-Ac tive Records

845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

954-762-9488

In addition to performances, deals, and giveaways at Radio-Active, things are getting educational this year. From 7 to 8 p.m., Erin Lee of 104.3 FM “The Shark” will be on-site for an interactive chat on all things vinyl. Get Radio-Active swag, enter giveaways from live music venues including Culture Room and the Fillmore Miami Beach, take advantage of the shop's customary 10 for $1 mix-and-match sidewalk sale. Throughout the day, catch performances and DJ sets by Richard V, Billy B Jazz, Nat Smallish, Nay, toemas , and Rashida Jones at the Lauderdale hotspot. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Admission is free.



The Record Rack

2205 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach

954-783-5004

The Record Rack has been in business for 15-plus years in Pompano Beach, delivering vinyl goodness to the masses. Record Store Day will certainly be no exception, with specials on its new and used vinyl, turntables, tees, posters, and more. Record Store Day is always a spectacle at the Record Rack, stocked with all kinds of fun finds. The only thing that's missing is you. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.

VP Records

6022 SW 21st St., Miramar

954-966-4744

vpreggae.com

VP Records has been an icon in the reggae scene for more than 40 years. Luckily, one of its two retail shops calls Miramar home. For Record Store Day, the spot is offering up a number of limited LPs, including Roots Radics’ 12 Inches of Dub and Johnny Osbourne’s Nightfall. If you can’t pop by on April 13, the spot has also promised to sell any remaining exclusives online on April 14. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Admission is free .



We Got the Beats

5130 N. Federal Hwy. #2, Fort Lauderdale

954-671-9482

4588 N. University Dr., Lauderhill

954-395-6520

We Got the Beats is throwing two big parties for the big day. The Fort Lauderdale and Lauderhill shops will be loaded with official Record Store Day merchandise and will offer doorbuster deals on catalog albums and used items. In addition to the tunes you can buy, there will be live performances on-site from several performers, including DJ Funktual, Mongoose Triple Threat, VJ Barry Browder, and DJ Aaron. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Admission is free.