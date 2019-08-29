 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Rolling Stones are still coming to Miami — albeit a day early.
The Rolling Stones are still coming to Miami — albeit a day early.
Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Rolling Stones Move Hard Rock Stadium Show to Friday

Celia Almeida | August 29, 2019 | 2:14pm
AA

Mick Jagger once sang he was born in a crossfire hurricane, but even he won't take any chances on Hurricane Dorian. With the storm on its way to Florida, the Rolling Stones have announced that Saturday's show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has been rescheduled to Friday, August 30. Tickets for the original show date will be honored at Friday's show.

This news should come as a relief to Stones fans, who already had to endure the original April 20 concert being rescheduled after Jagger underwent unexpected heart surgery. The new date is still set to be the closer for the band's No Filter Tour. According to a release, there will be no opening act, so it appears the Colombian singer Juanes will not perform.

On Twitter, guitarist Keith Richards posted, "Goodbye Arizona and on to Miami!" above a video of him boarding a plane.

Related Stories

If the date had not been changed to Friday, the Stones probably would not have rescheduled the Hard Rock Stadium concert because the show was the sole date left on the band's blockbuster tour. Thankfully, that didn't happen, and Friday's performance will be the first time the Jagger and company will play in Miami since 2005's A Bigger Bang Tour stopped at the American Airlines Arena. The last time the Stones played in Florida was in Orlando in 2015 for the Zip Code Tour.

The Rolling Stones. 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets are sold out.

 
Celia Almeida is the managing editor of New Times Broward-Palm Beach and assistant culture editor of Miami New Times. She began covering the arts for New Times in 2016. She enjoys crafting Party City-grade pop-star cosplay in her spare time. Her pop-culture criticism has been featured in Billboard and Paper.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >