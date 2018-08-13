Given the months-long hype, it may seem as if Saturday's Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock stadium is the only gig in town this week. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a more diverse concert lineup than the one coming to South Florida over the next few days.

'80s glam rockers Def Leppard will bring the power-riffs to the BB&T Center on Friday night, accompanied by Journey, creators of drunken karaoke's most overplayed song. Wiz Khalifa smokes out the Coral Sky Ampitheater, and Umphrey's McGee plays a sold out show at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

