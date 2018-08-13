Given the months-long hype, it may seem as if Saturday's Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock stadium is the only gig in town this week. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a more diverse concert lineup than the one coming to South Florida over the next few days.
'80s glam rockers Def Leppard will bring the power-riffs to the BB&T Center on Friday night, accompanied by Journey, creators of drunken karaoke's most overplayed song. Wiz Khalifa smokes out the Coral Sky Ampitheater, and Umphrey's McGee plays a sold out show at the Fillmore Miami Beach.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, August 13
Courtney Mickens Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
SpiderCherry: 9:30 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Tuesday, August 14
Francesco Albertazzi: 7 p.m., $30. Penny Lane Music Emporium, 3038 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-566-8141, pennylaneemporium.com/Home.html.
Squid: With the Grumps, Ronit Golan, and Pocket of Lollipops, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Thomas Anders & Modern Talking Band: 7 p.m., $64-$134. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Valerie Tyson Band: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Wednesday, August 15
Destiny Lopez & Mona Lisa Tribe: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Eric & the Jazzers: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
José Perez: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Woodstock 49th Anniversary Celebration: With Crazy Fingers and special guests., 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Thursday, August 16
Acoustic Soul: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
After Dark: With White Wolf, Myrezu, and others, 9 p.m., Free. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Funktion: With the Savants of Soul and PSC, 9 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Roxy Roca: 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
SoundBite Presents: With the Raquels and Kafi., 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
SpiderCherry: 6:30 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.
Friday, August 17
AFK & Sudden Death: 10 p.m., $15-$25. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
The Boys of Summer: 3:30 p.m., $20-$29. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Croatia Squad: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Def Leppard & Journey: 7 p.m., $45.25-$175.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Everymen: With King Complex, the Zoo Peculiar, and the Wilkof Project., 8:30 p.m., $7. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Friday Night Sound Waves With Fireside Prophets: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, goriverwalk.com.
Ginuwine: 9 p.m., $20-$2500. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.
John Michael Montgomery: 8 p.m., $25-$45. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
King Complex: 9 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Mutha'Funkin Leo: With Exzakt, Johnny Dangerously, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Pit Bull of Blues: 9 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Rockin' Jake Band: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Savants of Soul: With Mood Swing, 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Sosos Duo: 5 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Spider Cherry: 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Umphrey's McGee: 6 p.m., $20-$35. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd: 6 p.m., $29-$125.95. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Saturday, August 18
Big N Slim: 9 p.m., $10. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-864-4662.
Chris MacDonald's Memories of Elvis: 7:30 p.m., $31.50-$51.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Deckhouse Presents: With Black Tantra and Michael Mayo, 11 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling: 7 p.m., $25-$125. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Heavy Fingers: 6:30 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.
Hungover, the Happy Alright, & Keep Flying: 8 p.m., $10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Kat Riggin's Blues Revival: 9 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
The Motowners, the Ultimate Motown Tribute: 8 p.m., $15 — $25 General Admission $20 Day Of Show. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Poor Life Decisions: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Savannah Cristina: 7 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I Studios, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-375-3934, drinknextdoor.com.
Sohn Jamal: With Broot McCoy and others, 9 p.m., $10. Bamboo Room, 25 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-585-2583, bambooroommusic.com.
Soundbox Presents: With Josh Wetherington, Christopher James, and others, 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
The State Of: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Steel Panther: 8 p.m., $38.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Sushi Sessions: With Markis Hernandez Trio, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Taylor Swift: With Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, 7 p.m., $49.50-$499.50. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-623-6100, hardrockstadium.com.
Two& 4evr Fest: 6 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Vatos Locos: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com.
Sunday, August 19
Blues Crusaders: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Joey Gilmore Featuring Dottie Kelly: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Mike Mineo: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Yellowman: 7 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
