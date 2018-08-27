The Best Concerts in Broward and Palm Beach Week

Believe it or not, there are actually other shows happening in South Florida this week besides Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert at the Hard Rock Arena on Friday night. The Carters' Friday show promises to be the best kickoff to Labor Day Weekend in recent memory. But if you're not looking to go "Apeshit" with Hova and Queen Bey, you might be interested in concerts by Rick Springfield, Charlie Puth, Rabbit in the Moon, or the Ying Yang Twins.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, Aug. 27