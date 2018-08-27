The Best Concerts in Broward and Palm Beach Week

Believe it or not, there are actually other shows happening in South Florida this week besides Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert at the Hard Rock Arena on Friday night. The Carters' Friday show promises to be the best kickoff to Labor Day Weekend in recent memory. But if you're not looking to go "Apeshit" with Hova and Queen Bey, you might be interested in concerts by Rick Springfield, Charlie Puth, Rabbit in the Moon, or the Ying Yang Twins.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, Aug. 27
Courtney Mickens Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Holidazed: 6 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.
Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt & the Funky Biscuit All Stars: With Frank Ward., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Rick Springfield: With Loverboy, Greg Kihn, and Tommy Tutone, 7 p.m., $39.50-$149.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Squid: With Toledo, Sweet Bronco, Eden iTernal, and the Ruffans, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Valerie Tyson Band: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Campo Deluxe: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Eden iTernal: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Ethan Parker: 9 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. Hwy. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.
Pure Mutt: 9 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Tsuruda: 10 p.m., $15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Crazy Fingers: 8:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Do Not Sit Gets Deep: Wit Yohoros, Hadida, Tavin Reiter and Bryan Peroni, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Ethan Parker: With ELA Lindsey and Timothee Lovelock, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
JP Soars & the Red Hots: 10 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
Mark Telesca: 7 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
The Mona Lisa Tribe: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Prok & Fitch: 10 p.m., $15-$25. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Richie Malfitano Band: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Spred the Dub: 11 p.m., Free. Original Fat Cat's, 320 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-5867, facebook.com/originalfatcats.
Thursday Night Metal Throwdown: With Death of a Deity, Doomskull, Jenna's Side Salad, and MRSA, 8 p.m., $10. The Phoenix Charity Bar, 25 S. J St., Lake Worth.
Friday, Aug. 31
Butch and the Fat Doobs & Ben Childs' Killbillies: 9 p.m., $5. The Phoenix Charity Bar, 25 S. J St., Lake Worth.
Charlotte De Witte: 10 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Cosculluela: 9 p.m., $34. Rumbass Nightclub, 106 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, 561-315-5432, rumbass.com.
Danny Kolk: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Fireside Prophets: 7 p.m., $5. Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery, 5926 Fearnley Rd., Lake Worth, 305-613-8039, sd-farm.com.
Fish Out of Water: 10 p.m., Free. 27 Bar & Lounge, 835 Northeast 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Friday Night Sound Waves With the Boss Project: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, fridaynightsoundwaves.com.
Fusik: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
The Gathering 3 KISS Kruise 8 Pre-Party: 4 p.m., $50-$129.99. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Jay-Z & Beyoncé: 7:30 p.m., $25-$455. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-623-6100, hardrockstadium.com.
JP Soars & the Red Hots: 9 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Matchstick Johnny, Ronit Golan, & Johnny Raincloud: 7 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.
Otto Von Schirach: 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
SoulFam: With Electric Red, American Sigh, John Miles, and others, 7 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Strung Out: 7:30 p.m., $17-$19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
The Supervillains: With Weird at First and Brass Knucklehead, 8 p.m., $5. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Surreal Flight: With Nii Tei and Samihe, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Amenorrhea: With Theatre of the Absurd and Iron Buddha, 9 p.m., $5. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Charlie Puth: 7:30 p.m., $25-$79.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
The Chris Thomas Band: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Jonas Heard: 9 p.m., Free. Gypsy Moon Vapin Brews, 16642 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, 954-505-4650, gypsymoonvapinbrews.com.
Nirvanna, a Tribute to Nirvana: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
ohGr: 7 p.m., $22-$25. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Power 96 Power House: With Kevin Lyttle and Mr. Vegas, 12 p.m., $30. Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, sixtyhotels.com/nautilus-south-beach.
Prins Thomas: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Roots Shakedown & Blake Hanley: 9 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. Hwy. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.
Saeed Younan: 11 p.m., $10/$20. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Skinny Jimmy & the Stingrays: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Walt Rooney: 8 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.
The Weepies: 8 p.m., $37.50-$45. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Albert Castiglia: 7 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Bride of Camp Ray: With Tchaa, Blues Crusaders, Joey George Blues Band, and Medicine Hat, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Jeezy: 11 p.m., $30. Cameo, 1445 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2667, cameomiami.com.
The New Sounds of Nashville: With Rodney Atkins and RaeLynn, 8 p.m., $629-$844. Boca Raton Resort and Club, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton, 561-447-3000, bocaresort.com.
Rabbit in the Moon: With Danny Tenaglia, Darius Syrossian, Icey, and others, 10 p.m., $35. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.
Randy Stephens and the Groove Makers: 7 p.m., $15-$25. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Ying Yang Twins: 9 p.m., $10. The Pawn Shop, 219 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach.
