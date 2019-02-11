 


The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week
Photography by Sean McCloskey / SFLMusic.com

Celia Almeida | February 11, 2019 | 8:00am
It's a great week for hip-hop in South Florida, with performances by Gunna, Buddy, and Vince Staples happening over the next few days. For fans of face-melting guitar chops, Joe Bonamassa will headline the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center on Friday and Saturday night. But it'll be a battle of classic acts at the beginning of the weekend, as Lee "Scratch" Perry plays Respectable Street on Friday night.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, February 11 through 17.

Monday, Feb. 11

Continue Reading

Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, Gracie Curran, and others., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Carlos G: $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.

Japanese Breakfast: 8:30 p.m., $20-$25. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.

Mel Williams: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Davis and Dow: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

Duran Duran
Duran Duran
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Duran Duran: 8:30 p.m., $89.50-$189.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Gutter Demons: 8 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Palo Santo: 11 p.m., Free. Jada Coles, 2845 Coral Way, Miami, 786-391-3698, jadacolesofficial.com.

Steve Laudicina, Patrick Farinas and Famous Frank Ward: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

The Magpie Salute: 8 p.m., $26-$46. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Trippie Redd: 10 p.m., $50-$120. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.

World Music Tuesdays: With Emilia Garth Band, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Aney F, Archila, Demenzor, and Jafa: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Cody Jinks: With Sunny Sweeney, 7 p.m., $37. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

James McCoy: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

MadeinTYO: 7 p.m., $10-$60. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.

Red Velvet: 8 p.m., $73-$203. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Svetlana & the Delancey Five With Wycliffe Gordon: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Words & Wine Open Mic: 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, Feb. 14

A Well-Strung Valentine: 8 p.m., $33-$43. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Andrea Bocelli: 8 p.m., $79-$379. 8 p.m., $30. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

The Four Seasons' Charles Calello and His Big Band: 8 p.m., $65-$75. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $40-$105. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Gunna
Gunna
World Red Eye

Gunna: 8 p.m., $30. FMU Wellness Arena, 15800 Northwest 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens.

Hooray for Love! A Celebration of Love Song: 8 p.m., $40-$45. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Indira Gonzalez: 7 p.m., $80. El Valle BBQ Restaurant, 8108 NW 103rd ST, Hialeah Gardens.

Jessi Campo: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

Johan Danno: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.

Leoni Torres: 8 p.m., $43-$187. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

LeSpecial: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

Luna Live: 8:30 p.m., Free. Miami Improv Comedy Club and Dinner Theater, 3450 Northwest 83rd Ave. #224, Doral.

Marko: 8 p.m., $19-$99. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

My Funny Valentine: With Rome Saladino, 7 p.m., $10-$100. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Roosevelt: 9 p.m., $15-$25. WINTERFELL, 1306 N Miami Ave, Miami.

Shanteria Gourdet: 8 p.m., $15. Gigis Music Cafe, 4385 Northwest 88th Ave., Sunrise.

The Motowners: 8 p.m., $20-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Tito Rojas: 10 p.m., $30. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 Northwest 7th St., Miami.

Valentine's Day Sucks: With Mitch Herrick and the Homegrown Sinners, 8 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Vince Staples
Vince Staples
Photo by Meredith Truax

Vince Staples: With Buddy, 8 p.m., $28. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Friday, Feb. 15

Benjamin Rosemblum Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Big City Dogs: 7:30 p.m., Free. Mickel Park, 2675 NW 7th Ave., Wilton Manors, 954-390-2130, wiltonmanors.com.

Dave Mason & Steve Cropper: 8 p.m., $47.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

David Bisbal: 8 p.m., $39-$154. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Exit Left: 10:30 p.m., Free. Jada Coles, 2845 Coral Way, Miami, 786-391-3698, jadacolesofficial.com.

Frank Carmelitano and Acoustic Souls: 5 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $40-$105. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Fusik: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.

Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m., $83.96-$187.74. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Keiko Matsui: 8 p.m., $45-$60. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.

Key Biscayne Piano Festival: With David Kadouch, 7 p.m., $15-$55. Crossbridge Church | Key Biscayne, 160 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne.

Leaders Of The Shift: 8 p.m., $5. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Lee "Scratch" Perry
Lee "Scratch" Perry
Photo by Nataworry

Lee "Scratch" Perry: 8:30 p.m., $25-$30. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Lettuce: 7 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Los Lobos: 9 p.m., $60-$600. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Michael Bublé: 8 p.m., $65-$149.50. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Raphael: 8 p.m., $53-$212. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Raul Paz: 9:30 p.m., $20. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami.

Sail On, the Beach Boys Tribute: 9 p.m., $20-$40 General Admission $25 Day Of Show. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Spider Cherry: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

Spiral Light: 9 p.m., $12-$22. The Gleason Room, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com/gleasonroom.

Stardust One: 9 p.m., Free. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.

The Four Seasons' Charles Calello & His Big Band: 8 p.m., $57-$67. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, nova.edu/miniaci/events.html.

The Hit Men: 8 p.m., $55-$60. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Vayb: With Nandev, 6 p.m., Free. Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Astrix: 11 p.m., $25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Bounce: 8 p.m., $10. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Cortadito
Cortadito
Photo by Edwin Cardona

Cortadito: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Danny Rivera: With Chucho Avellanet, 8 p.m., $50-$130. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidade.gov.

Diamond, a Neil Diamond Tribute: 7:30 p.m., $37.38-$42.06. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Gilberto Santa Rosa: 8 p.m., $59-$199. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Gumby Navedo y Su Tumbao Orquestra: 9 p.m., $10. Guantanamera Cigars, Cafe & Lounge, 1465 Southwest 8th St. #105, Miami.

Hollywood U2: 6:30 p.m., $20-$50. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m., $83.96-$187.74. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Joey George and the Dead Beat Daddies: 11 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.

Keiko Matsui: 8 p.m., $45-$60. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.

Odyssey Concert Season: Für Elise... On Edge: With Maria Sumareva, Akina Yura, and others, 5 p.m., $0-$20. Steinway Piano Gallery, 7940 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-982-8887.

Ordinary Boys: 8 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Pockit: 7 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Relic: With Fiin, Malone, and Adysin, 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 ne 24th St., Miami.

Ritah Wilburn: 7 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

Rose Max and Ramatis Moraes: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noirv, 2 South Miami Avenue, Miami.

Shubertiade: With Amernet String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Free. Barry University, 11300 NE 2nd Ave., North Miami, 305-899-3424.

Spider Cherry: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.

Spiral Light: Grateful Dead Tribute., 9 p.m., $10-$15. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.

Steve Higgins and Friends: 7 p.m., $45-$60. David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Rd., Davie, 954-434-0499.

Thomas Gold: 10 p.m., $20. Hyde Lounge, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami. With Plastik Funk and Chris Valencia., 10 p.m., $20. Katsuya South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Yonder Mountain String Band: 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Sunday, Feb. 17

4th Ave: 3 p.m., $10-$12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.

Bob Folse: 7 p.m., $10. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.

David Kadouch: 5 p.m., $35-$50. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m., $83.96-$187.74. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Leoni Torres: 8 p.m., $29-$99. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Marcus Amaya: 12 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.

Nevada and Robert Ross: 11:30 a.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

Florida Grand Opera: 6:30 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-867-2370.

Unlimited Devotion: 6 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Veritas: 7 p.m., Free. Words of Life Church, 20051 Northeast 16th Place, Miami.

Vienna Boys Choir: 6 p.m., $33-$53. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

