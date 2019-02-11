It's a great week for hip-hop in South Florida, with performances by Gunna, Buddy, and Vince Staples happening over the next few days. For fans of face-melting guitar chops, Joe Bonamassa will headline the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center on Friday and Saturday night. But it'll be a battle of classic acts at the beginning of the weekend, as Lee "Scratch" Perry plays Respectable Street on Friday night.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, February 11 through 17.
Monday, Feb. 11
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, Gracie Curran, and others., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Carlos G: $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Japanese Breakfast: 8:30 p.m., $20-$25. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.
Mel Williams: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Davis and Dow: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Duran Duran: 8:30 p.m., $89.50-$189.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Gutter Demons: 8 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Palo Santo: 11 p.m., Free. Jada Coles, 2845 Coral Way, Miami, 786-391-3698, jadacolesofficial.com.
Steve Laudicina, Patrick Farinas and Famous Frank Ward: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
The Magpie Salute: 8 p.m., $26-$46. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Trippie Redd: 10 p.m., $50-$120. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Emilia Garth Band, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Aney F, Archila, Demenzor, and Jafa: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Cody Jinks: With Sunny Sweeney, 7 p.m., $37. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
James McCoy: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
MadeinTYO: 7 p.m., $10-$60. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Red Velvet: 8 p.m., $73-$203. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Svetlana & the Delancey Five With Wycliffe Gordon: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Words & Wine Open Mic: 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Feb. 14
A Well-Strung Valentine: 8 p.m., $33-$43. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Andrea Bocelli: 8 p.m., $79-$379. 8 p.m., $30. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
The Four Seasons' Charles Calello and His Big Band: 8 p.m., $65-$75. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $40-$105. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Gunna: 8 p.m., $30. FMU Wellness Arena, 15800 Northwest 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens.
Hooray for Love! A Celebration of Love Song: 8 p.m., $40-$45. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Indira Gonzalez: 7 p.m., $80. El Valle BBQ Restaurant, 8108 NW 103rd ST, Hialeah Gardens.
Jessi Campo: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Johan Danno: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Leoni Torres: 8 p.m., $43-$187. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
LeSpecial: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.
Luna Live: 8:30 p.m., Free. Miami Improv Comedy Club and Dinner Theater, 3450 Northwest 83rd Ave. #224, Doral.
Marko: 8 p.m., $19-$99. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
My Funny Valentine: With Rome Saladino, 7 p.m., $10-$100. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Roosevelt: 9 p.m., $15-$25. WINTERFELL, 1306 N Miami Ave, Miami.
Shanteria Gourdet: 8 p.m., $15. Gigis Music Cafe, 4385 Northwest 88th Ave., Sunrise.
The Motowners: 8 p.m., $20-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Tito Rojas: 10 p.m., $30. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 Northwest 7th St., Miami.
Valentine's Day Sucks: With Mitch Herrick and the Homegrown Sinners, 8 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Vince Staples: With Buddy, 8 p.m., $28. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Friday, Feb. 15
Benjamin Rosemblum Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Big City Dogs: 7:30 p.m., Free. Mickel Park, 2675 NW 7th Ave., Wilton Manors, 954-390-2130, wiltonmanors.com.
Dave Mason & Steve Cropper: 8 p.m., $47.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
David Bisbal: 8 p.m., $39-$154. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Exit Left: 10:30 p.m., Free. Jada Coles, 2845 Coral Way, Miami, 786-391-3698, jadacolesofficial.com.
Frank Carmelitano and Acoustic Souls: 5 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $40-$105. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Fusik: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m., $83.96-$187.74. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Keiko Matsui: 8 p.m., $45-$60. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.
Key Biscayne Piano Festival: With David Kadouch, 7 p.m., $15-$55. Crossbridge Church | Key Biscayne, 160 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne.
Leaders Of The Shift: 8 p.m., $5. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Lee "Scratch" Perry: 8:30 p.m., $25-$30. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Lettuce: 7 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Los Lobos: 9 p.m., $60-$600. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Michael Bublé: 8 p.m., $65-$149.50. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Raphael: 8 p.m., $53-$212. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Raul Paz: 9:30 p.m., $20. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami.
Sail On, the Beach Boys Tribute: 9 p.m., $20-$40 General Admission $25 Day Of Show. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Spider Cherry: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.
Spiral Light: 9 p.m., $12-$22. The Gleason Room, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com/gleasonroom.
Stardust One: 9 p.m., Free. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.
The Four Seasons' Charles Calello & His Big Band: 8 p.m., $57-$67. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, nova.edu/miniaci/events.html.
The Hit Men: 8 p.m., $55-$60. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Vayb: With Nandev, 6 p.m., Free. Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Astrix: 11 p.m., $25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Bounce: 8 p.m., $10. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Cortadito: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Danny Rivera: With Chucho Avellanet, 8 p.m., $50-$130. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidade.gov.
Diamond, a Neil Diamond Tribute: 7:30 p.m., $37.38-$42.06. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Gilberto Santa Rosa: 8 p.m., $59-$199. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Gumby Navedo y Su Tumbao Orquestra: 9 p.m., $10. Guantanamera Cigars, Cafe & Lounge, 1465 Southwest 8th St. #105, Miami.
Hollywood U2: 6:30 p.m., $20-$50. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m., $83.96-$187.74. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Joey George and the Dead Beat Daddies: 11 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
Keiko Matsui: 8 p.m., $45-$60. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.
Odyssey Concert Season: Für Elise... On Edge: With Maria Sumareva, Akina Yura, and others, 5 p.m., $0-$20. Steinway Piano Gallery, 7940 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-982-8887.
Ordinary Boys: 8 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Pockit: 7 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Relic: With Fiin, Malone, and Adysin, 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 ne 24th St., Miami.
Ritah Wilburn: 7 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Rose Max and Ramatis Moraes: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noirv, 2 South Miami Avenue, Miami.
Shubertiade: With Amernet String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Free. Barry University, 11300 NE 2nd Ave., North Miami, 305-899-3424.
Spider Cherry: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Spiral Light: Grateful Dead Tribute., 9 p.m., $10-$15. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Steve Higgins and Friends: 7 p.m., $45-$60. David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Rd., Davie, 954-434-0499.
Thomas Gold: 10 p.m., $20. Hyde Lounge, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami. With Plastik Funk and Chris Valencia., 10 p.m., $20. Katsuya South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Yonder Mountain String Band: 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Sunday, Feb. 17
4th Ave: 3 p.m., $10-$12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.
Bob Folse: 7 p.m., $10. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.
David Kadouch: 5 p.m., $35-$50. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m., $83.96-$187.74. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Leoni Torres: 8 p.m., $29-$99. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
Marcus Amaya: 12 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Nevada and Robert Ross: 11:30 a.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Florida Grand Opera: 6:30 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-867-2370.
Unlimited Devotion: 6 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Veritas: 7 p.m., Free. Words of Life Church, 20051 Northeast 16th Place, Miami.
Vienna Boys Choir: 6 p.m., $33-$53. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
