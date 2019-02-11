It's a great week for hip-hop in South Florida, with performances by Gunna, Buddy, and Vince Staples happening over the next few days. For fans of face-melting guitar chops, Joe Bonamassa will headline the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center on Friday and Saturday night. But it'll be a battle of classic acts at the beginning of the weekend, as Lee "Scratch" Perry plays Respectable Street on Friday night.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, February 11 through 17.



Monday, Feb. 11