It's hard to put together a lineup as great as Cher and Chic with Nile Rodgers, so you'll probably want to be at the BB&T Center this Saturday night to experience the spectacle. And if you're in the mood for more #tbt hits, Rick Springfield will hit the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Friday night with new songs and fan favorites. Finally, witness songwriting royalty in the flesh when Arlo Guthrie plays Parker Playhouse.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, January 14 through 20.
Monday, Jan. 14
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Sista Marybeth, and others., 8 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Johnny T: 6 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Karl Denson: 6 p.m., $25. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Mel Williams: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Victor Valdez: 6:30 p.m., Free. National Hotel Miami Beach, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Biscuit Miller and the Mix: 8 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Davis and Dow: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Fly Guy: 10 p.m., Free. The Franklin Hotel | South Beach, 860 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Pavlo: 7:30 p.m., $47.17. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
The Jakobs Ferry Stragglers: 6 p.m., $15. "The 504", 504 Douglas Dr, Jupiter.
Unplugged: With Dylan Levin, Humble Waters, Wavelengths, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
World Music Tuesdays: With Emilia Garth Band, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Archila, Tons, Noel, and Javid Duque: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Cat Eye Club: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
The Crest With Tommy Mara: 7:30 p.m., $14. Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-786-4111.
James McCoy: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Jazz at The Yard: With J. Howard, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Pirupa: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
When Particles Collide: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Raptilia Militia and Big Lux., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Alex Mendez: 6 p.m., Free. 3312 NE 32nd St, 3312 Northeast 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale.
Amereida: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Funktion: With Public Sounds Collective, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Grant Farm: 8 p.m., $8-$15. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Manolo Lezcano: 10 p.m., $25. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 Northwest Seventh St., Miami.
Nasreen Qadri & Itay Levy: 8:30 p.m., $75-$125. Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach, 305-787-6005, littmantheater.com/index.php.
Redman: 8 p.m., $40. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Rita Wilburn: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.
RnBae: With St. Loreto, Seanetta, Luna, and Kay Bridges, 10 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.
The Beatlemaniax USA: 8 p.m., $10-$140. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
The Righteous Brothers: 8 p.m., $47.50-$97.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Friday, Jan. 18
Alexis Valdes: 9 p.m., $50. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami.
Brazilian Voices: 7:30 p.m., $35-$45. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.
Caribbean Chillers: 7:30 p.m., Free. Mickel Park, 2675 NW Seventh Ave., Wilton Manors, 954-390-2130, wiltonmanors.com.
Dirty E: 8:30 p.m., $10. Black Cat Lounge, 910 Tenth St., Lake Park.
DJ Smokey: 9 p.m., $10-$150. Miami LIVE, 912 71st St, Miami Beach.
Exit Left: 10 p.m., Free. Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern, 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami, 305-669-8577, bougiesbar.com.
Fireside Prophets: 8 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mikes, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-931-2889, crazyunclemikes.com.
Frank Carmelitano and Jessi Campo: 5 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Key Biscayne Piano Festival: With Julien Libeer, 7 p.m., $15-$55. Crossbridge Church | Key Biscayne, 160 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne.
Luna Live: 6 p.m., Free. Monty's on South Beach, 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach.
Max Chapman: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Moongazer: With Pavlov's Bell and Treetops, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Motown Magic: 9 p.m., $15-$25. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Nyne2Five: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Oakland Park Community Soul: With Pocket Change., 6 p.m., Free. Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, 954-630-4500.
Proper XXII: Descent Takeover: With Rob Oliver, the Audio Manipulator, Funk de la Cueva, and Vic/Tris, 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 EspaÃ±ola Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009.
Rat Pack Together Again: 8 p.m., $35. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, nova.edu/miniaci/events.html.
Rick Springfield: 8 p.m., $40-$65. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Sol + the Tribu: 9 p.m., Free. The Langford Hotel, 121 SE 1st St., Miami.
Space Jesus: 9 p.m., $20-$25. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience: 9 p.m., $20-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
The Ripple Effect: 7 p.m., $10. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Themba: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Tony Toni Tone: 7:30 p.m., $35-$60. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org/online.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Arlo Guthrie: 8 p.m., $37-$57. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Big Rock Band: 8 p.m., $10-$25. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Cher: With Chic featuring Nile Rodgers, 8 p.m., $54.95-$495.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Cocodrills: 10 p.m., $15. Lynora's, 207 Clematis St., West Palm Beach.
Comethazine: 8 p.m., $25-$50. 380 District, 380 NE 59th St, Miami.
Dimensional Harmony: 6 p.m., $15. Boynton Beach Community High School, 4975 Park Ridge Blvd, Boynton Beach, 561-752-1200.
Jazzy T: 9 p.m., $20. Krave Lounge and Restaurant, 4519 N. Pine Island Rd., Sunrise.
Lake Street Dive: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Locos Por Juana: 7 p.m., Free. St. Stephen's Episcopal Day School, 3439 Main Highway, Miami.
Luca Musto: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Off Orbit: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Piano Bob's 88's Trio: 7 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Pink Panther Punk: With Donzii, Dama Vicke, and others., 8 p.m., $7. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Rhythms of Africa: 3 p.m., $25. 500 NW 200th Ave, West Broward High School Theater 500 Northwest 209th Avenue, Pembroke Pines.
Russ Nolan Quartet: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Spred the Dub: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
The Ries Brothers: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mikes, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-931-2889, crazyunclemikes.com.
True Rumours: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, 7 p.m., Free. Galuppi's, 1103 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, 954-785-0226, galuppis.com.
Wex! The Master: 7 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 Northwest First Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Body & Soul: 7 p.m., $35-$45. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.
Dark Water Rebellion: With Adam Sheetz, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Davi: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Julien Libeer: 5 p.m., $35-$50. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Livingston Taylor: 7 p.m., $35-$45. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Marcus Amaya: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Nu Disco Sundays: With JellyBean Benitez and Tracy Young, 7 p.m., $10. No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar& Lounge, 50 NW 24th St., Miami.
Pillowtalk: With Kike Roldan and Atom yard, 1 p.m., $10. Thrift Shop Mia, 28 ne 14th St., Miami.
Robert Ross: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
The Paul Winter Consort: 3:30 p.m., $50-$75. St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, 561-395-8285, stgregorysepiscopal.org.
Zoey Dollaz: 10 p.m., $15. The Loft Nightclub, 221 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach.
