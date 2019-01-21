It's shaping up to be a great week for fans of classic Motown, with Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight playing back-to-back concerts in Broward this week. But if you prefer '60s music to stay on your parents' turntable, shows by Atlanta's instrumental outfit, Chew, and Young Dolph might be more your thing. Close out the work week with Pete Yorn's concert at Culture Room on Friday.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, January 21 through 27.