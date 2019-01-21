It's shaping up to be a great week for fans of classic Motown, with Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight playing back-to-back concerts in Broward this week. But if you prefer '60s music to stay on your parents' turntable, shows by Atlanta's instrumental outfit, Chew, and Young Dolph might be more your thing. Close out the work week with Pete Yorn's concert at Culture Room on Friday.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, January 21 through 27.
Monday, Jan. 21
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Terry Hanck, and others., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Jesse Jones Jr. and Ira Sullivan: 8 p.m., $15-$40. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.
Kristen Knight: $15. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Mel Williams: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Rob Russell and Michael Masci: 7 p.m., $10-$25. Cafe Centro, 2409 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, 561-514-4070, cafecentrowpb.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Chew: With Pleasures and Glass Body, 8 p.m., $5. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Frank Bang and the Cook County Kings: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Symphony of the Americas: "Magico" Visual Concerto: 7:45 p.m., $50-$75. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
World Music Tuesdays: With Anabel and Mounir, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Aretha Franklin and Patti Labelle Tribute: With LeNora Jaye, 7:30 p.m., $14. E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 NW Third St., Pompano Beach, 954-786-4585.
Claudia Prieto: 8 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.
Jazz at The Yard: With Clark Sommers Lens, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jose M & Tacoman: With Archila, Differ, and Leopoldo Rojas, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
La Señorita Dayana: 8 p.m., $40. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami.
Matisyahu: 8 p.m., $62.15-$70.09. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Miichii: 7 p.m., Free. 1 Hotel South Beach, FL, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Monica La and Tone TaTa: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Rachael Rage: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Señorita Dayana: 8:30 p.m., $50. Mojitos Calle 8, 8000 Southwest 8th St., Miami.
Sol + the Tribu: 7 p.m., Free. The Langford Hotel, 121 SE 1st St., Miami.
South Florida Symphony: Porgy and Bess: 7:30 p.m., $40-$200. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Batawi and Ashes., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Jan. 24
America: 8 p.m., $45.50-$87.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Coast 2 Coast: 9 p.m., $10. Miami LIVE, 912 71st St, Miami Beach.
Gai Barone: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Gladys Knight: 8 p.m., $34.50-$84.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet: 7 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.
Matisyahu: 8 p.m., $62.15-$70.09. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Matthew Curry: 8 p.m., $10-$30. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Mixing: With Kike Roldan, Nii Tei, Puma, and Santiago Caballero, 5 p.m., Free. Barter Wynwood, 255 Northwest 27th Terrace, Miami.
North By North: With Hell & Hollar, Raised By Wolves, and The Coven, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Selina Baker: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Slippery When Wet: 8 p.m., $10-$140. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Tamboka: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Young Dolph: 7 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Friday, Jan. 25
Back 2 Basics: After Dark: With Too Heavy Crew, Steven Fine, and Above the Shoulders, 10 p.m., $5-$10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Bobby Lee Rodgers: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Chadwick: With Nikki Ross., 7 p.m., $20-$40. Genesis Events Banquet Hall, 1437 S. Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach.
Disney's DCappella: 8 p.m., $25.70-$53.74. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
DJ Smokey: 9 p.m., $10-$150. Miami LIVE, 912 71st St, Miami Beach.
FatKingBulla: 9 p.m., $15. Canaima Restaurant, 5401 Northwest 79th Ave., Doral.
Frank Carmelitano and the Funky Blues Band: 5 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Fusik: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Gerd Janson: 11 p.m., $25-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Henry Fong: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Humble Waters: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Jazz in the House: With Vanya and the Bandoh, 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House Cultural Center, 4240 Northwest 27th Ave., Miami.
Jim Lauderdale: 9 p.m., $20-$30. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Lion Country Ferrari: With Post Hunk, Fun Isn't Fair, and Jaialai, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Marvin Sapp: 7:30 p.m., $40-$65. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org/online.
Mass: 10 p.m., $5. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6 p.m., Free. St. Roch Market, 140 Northeast 39th St. Ste. #241, Miami.
Milca: With Harmonik, 11 p.m., $25. TQLA Station, 5190 Coconut Creek Parkway, Margate.
Mylestone: 9 p.m., $10-$20. Studio 19, 1240 Opa Locka Blvd, opa locka.
Nicolas King with the Mike Renzi Trio: 7:30 p.m., $25-$225. Eissey Campus Theater, 11051 Campus Dr. Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach Gardens.
Pete Yorn: 8 p.m., $32.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Revel: 10 p.m., $20-$350. Ramada West Palm Beach, 1901 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach.
Smokey Robinson: 8 p.m., $35-$130. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Unlimited Devotion: 8 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mikes, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-931-2889, crazyunclemikes.com.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Alhambra Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., Free. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidade.gov.
AnniFLOetry: 8:30 p.m., $25-$35. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Bitter Blue Jays and Stereo Joule: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Camila & Sin Bandera: 8 p.m., $55-$190. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Crash Test Dummies: 7 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Cronovisor: 5 p.m., $20. Hilton Miami Downtown, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-374-0000, hiltonmiamidowntown.com.
D.Tiffany: With Taimur and Laura of Miami., 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Derek Mack Band: 9 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.
Florida Jazz and Blues Jam 2019: 2:30 p.m., $50-$60. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Circle, Boca Raton, 561-488-8069, pbcgov.com/parks/amphitheaters.
Maceo Plex: 11 p.m., $10-$40. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Manic Focus: 8 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Mark Fanciulli: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Maryel Epps: 7 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Mike Mineo: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
A Night with the Stars: Sinatra, Streisand, and Bennett Tribute., 9 p.m., $10-$140. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Relic: With Fiin, Adisyn, and Dakap, 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 ne 24th St., Miami.
Scott Crain: 8 p.m., Free. 3312 NE 32nd St, 3312 Northeast 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale.
Tal Cohen Trio: With Ignacio Berroa, 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Unlimited Devotion: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Hypho and OldGold: With Serious Jorge, SomeJerk, and Funk de la Cueva, 9 p.m., $10-$12. 229 NE 65th St, 229 Northeast 65th St., Miami.
Josh Miles: With JM and The Sweets, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Magela Herrera: With Tal Cohen, Nestor Del Prado, and Kyle Swan, 9 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Michael Lington: 5:30 p.m., $25-$45. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Robert Ross: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Verlon Thompson: 4 p.m., $0-$20. Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 400 Seabrook Road, Tequesta.
Your Brain on Music: With the Florida Intergenerational Orchestra., 3 p.m., $10. Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 22094 Lyons Rd., Boca Raton.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!