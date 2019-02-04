Alt-metal band Sevendust is celebrating 25 years of music in 2019, so you can expect a walk down musical memory lane when the band plays Revolution Live this Monday. Disco queen and "I Will Survive" songstress Gloria Gaynor plays the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Friday, and Tribalistas will headline back-to-back shows at the Fillmore Miami Beach over the weekend.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, February 4 through 10.

EXPAND Sevendust turns 25 this year. And, the band comes to Fort Lauderdale this week. Travis Shinn