Alt-metal band Sevendust is celebrating 25 years of music in 2019, so you can expect a walk down musical memory lane when the band plays Revolution Live this Monday. Disco queen and "I Will Survive" songstress Gloria Gaynor plays the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Friday, and Tribalistas will headline back-to-back shows at the Fillmore Miami Beach over the weekend.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, February 4 through 10.
Monday, Feb. 4
Bethel Music: 7 p.m., $32. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, The Livesays, and others., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Gaelynn Lea: 7:30 p.m., Free. Sunset Tavern, 7230 Southwest 59th Ave., South Miami.
Sevendust: 5 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
That Kid Chris: $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Troy Anderson: Louis Armstrong Tribute., 7 p.m., $10-$20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Chico, Fat Sun, and the Creature Cage: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Gaelynn Lea: 7 p.m., Free. Jaffe Center for Book Arts, 777 Glades Road (Florida Atlantic University), Boca Raton.
Jimmy Carpenter: 8 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Lara Hope's Gold Hope Duo: 8 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Al Di Meola: 7:30 p.m., $33-$43. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
The Beatlemaniax: 7:30 p.m., $14. Herb Skolnick Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach, 954-786-4590.
Forever Eric: Clapton Tribute., 6 p.m., $12.50. The Sandhill Golf Club, 11401 N. Lake Blue, Palm Beach Gardens.
Frada Chiffon: 7 p.m., $5-$10. Loud Vapor, 10839 Northwest 27th Ave., Miami.
Peter Murphy: 7:30 p.m., $35 - $200. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Yazmani: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Thursday, Feb. 7
G. Love & Special Sauce: 8 p.m., $24.99. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Guavatron Duo: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Jason Rault: With Kyle Dasent-Elliott and Fabrizio Zerlini, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The John Kadlecik Band: 8 p.m., $20-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Majesty of Rock: Tribute to the Music of Journey and Styx: 7 p.m., $10-$140. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Michael Weiskopf Band: Bob Dylan Tribute: 7 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.
Midnight Johnny: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.
Rina Miranda: 9 p.m., Free. GKB Wynwood, 218 Northwest 25th St., Miami.
Supergold: With Loyal To A Fault, Thoughts, and TC Williams., 9 p.m., 21+ FREE - 18+ $5. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Friday, Feb. 8
Buzz Music Festival: 6 p.m., $30-$250. 2022 NW 1st Court, 2022 Northwest 1st Court, Miami.
Caspa: 9 p.m., $20-$30. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Faux Ferocious, Poparazzi, DirtBike, and Coral Canyons: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Gloria Gaynor: 8 p.m., $60-$120. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
The John Kadlecik Band: 9 p.m., $20-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Juanabe: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Marcus Amaya Band: 10 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Markem: With Malone and Archila, 10 p.m., Free. Aftermarket, 168 SE 1st St., Miami.
Max Graham: 11 p.m., $0 - $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Melissa Manchester: 8 p.m., $60-$65. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Nirvanna: 8 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Ntaya: 10 p.m., $15. Ocho Live Bar, 1728 SW 8th St., Miami.
Nyne2Five: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Red Light Motel: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Safe: With Tin Man., 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Shawn Mullins: 8 p.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Moon, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222.
Silky Milky Sugar and The Polaroid Notebook: 8 p.m., Free. Harold's Coffee Lounge, 509 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6366, haroldscoffee.com.
The Long Run: Eagles tribute., 9 p.m., $10-$100. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Tribalistas: 8 p.m., $48-$98. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Saturday, Feb. 9
10 Years of Fuse: With Enzo Siragusa, Archie Hamilton, and Seb Zito., 11 p.m., $10 - $40. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Afrobeta and MillionYoung: 9 p.m., $5. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Alan Doyle: 8 p.m., $34.50-$39.50. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, nova.edu/miniaci/events.html.
The Best of Doo-Wop Volume II: With Cleveland Still & the Dubs, Kid Kyle, and Little Peggy March, 7 p.m., $51.89-$70.75. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Big Freedia: 9 p.m., $20 - $23. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.
Cristoph: 11 p.m., $0 - $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Diogo das Virgens: 9:30 p.m., $15. American Rock Bar & Grill, 1600 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, 954-428-4539, americanrockbar.com.
Indicate: With Adisyn, Kamadev, Michael Gin, and Samihe., 6 p.m., Free. Wynwood Block, 2621 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami.
Joyce Muniz: 11 p.m., $10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Justin Martin: 3 p.m., Free. 100 SW 3rd Ave, 100 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale.
Luis Santeiro: 7 p.m., $20. Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, 2200 E. 4th Ave., Hialeah.
Mor Elian: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Neighborhood Watch: With Leyva, Masf, Oddöø, and Tridvsolo, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: 8 p.m., $17. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Relic: With Fiin, Bryan Sanchez, and Chas, 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 ne 24th St., Miami.
SloFunkPump: U2 Tribute., 7:30 p.m., $10. PGA Arts Center, 4076 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens.
SoBe Chamber Ensemble: 2 p.m., Free. Miami South Beach 18, 1100 LINCOLN Rd., Miami.
South Florida Chamber Players: 4 p.m., $0-$18. Steinway Piano Gallery, 7940 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-982-8887.
Spred the Dub: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Stereotomy: 8 p.m., $10. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
The Steve Pomeranz Band: 9 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Strange Brew: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.
The Band of Heathens: 8 p.m., $20 - $40 General Admission $25 Day Of Show. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Thomas Von Party: 10 p.m., $10. BARTER, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami.
Tribalistas: 8 p.m., $48-$128. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Tribalistas After Party: With Rose Max Samba Band and Pretinho da Serrinha, 10 p.m., $25. The Gleason Room, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com/gleasonroom.
Unlimited Devotion: 9 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Wicked Paradise: With Justin Jay, 1 p.m., $20. DELANO BEACH CLUB, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Zendatta: The Police Tribute., 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Boston Pops Orchestra: 7 p.m., $5. Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center JM Family Studio Theater, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
DJ Cray Ray: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Faith Prince: 7 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Guavatron: 1 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.
Laurent Megelgi's Trio: 8 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Michael Winograd and the Honorable Mentshn Band: 2 p.m., $10-$100. Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach, 305-787-6005, littmantheater.com/index.php.
Popa Chubby: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Vibrate: With Mattei, Bonnie Hrz, Alt2, and others, 9 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Victoria Cardona: 12 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Walking With Giants: With Orchestra Miami and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony, 3 p.m., $10-$15. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest.
