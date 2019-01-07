A tribute to the first-ever benefit concert goes down at the Funky Biscuit this Friday when local musicians gather to pay homage to George Harrison's 1971 Concert for Bangladesh. Head to the Amaturo Center that same night to watch a set by singer-songwriter Dar Williams, or make the drive down to Miami for concerts by Mineral and New Order on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, January 7 through 13.
Monday, Jan. 7
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, JP Soars, and others., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Mitch Woods and His Rocket 88's: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Jacob Velazquez: 7:30 p.m., $40-$100. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Los Wizzards: 8 p.m., Free. The LANGFORD Hotel (Rooftop), 121 SE 1st St., Miami.
Memory Lane: 6 p.m., $22-$38. Sandhill Crane Golf Club, 11401 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens.
Mineral: 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Paquito D'Rivera and the Shelly Berg Trio: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Words & Wine Open Mic: 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Jarekus Singleton: 8 p.m., $15-$30. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Lo Artiz and Dani Murcia: 8 p.m., $8. 1306 N Miami Ave, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami.
The Pure Zeppelin Experience: 8 p.m., $10-$140. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Victoria Cardona: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Friday, Jan. 11
Celebrating The Concert For Bangladesh: With Richie Schmidt, Johnny Morana, and others., 9 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Dar Williams: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
DJ Smokey: 9 p.m., $10-$150. Miami LIVE, 912 71st St, Miami Beach.
Free Acid: With Will Renuart and Terrence Tabeau, 10 p.m., Free. The Electric Pickle Company, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami.
Guavatron: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
I Want My '80s Back: With Johnny O and Cynthia, 7 p.m., $20-$500. Honey Downtown Delray Beach, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach.
Key Biscayne Piano Festival: With Carlotta Maestrini and Jacob Velazquez, 7 p.m., $10-$20. Crossbridge Church | Key Biscayne, 160 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne.
La Señorita Dayana: 9 p.m., $40. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami.
Mike Mineo: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Norlan Diaz: 10:30 p.m., $15. Real Cafe, 9600 Southwest 8th St. #11, Miami.
Remembering Elvis: A Tribute by Richie Santa, 8 p.m., $35-$45. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, nova.edu/miniaci/events.html.
Sharam: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Side Hustle: With Tame the Lyons, 8 p.m., $7. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Take This To Your Grave: 8 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Adriatique: 11 p.m., $10-$40. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Get Weird: With Proper Etiquette, David Facada, Challiday, and Chris G., 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Jo Mersa Marley: 6:30 p.m., $18. Terra Fermata, 26 SE 6th St., Stuart, 772-286-5252, terrafermata.com.
Mr. Nice Guy: 8 p.m., $10. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
NBA Youngboy: 7 p.m., $20-$100. RC Cola Plant, 550 Northwest 24th St., Miami.
New Order: 8:30 p.m., $78.50-$120.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
SoBe Chamber Ensemble: 2 p.m., Free. Miami South Beach 18, 1100 LINCOLN Rd., Miami.
Wicked Paradise: With Mark Farina, 1 p.m., $20. Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Wyncarib: With Walshy Fire, 11 p.m., $10. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, Jan. 13
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner: 7 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Mike Mineo: 12 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Sinatra, Bennett, and Me: With Michael B. Levin, 3 p.m., $36-$46. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Toots and the Maytals: With Jo Mersa Marley and Bryce Allyn Band, 5 p.m., $25-$125. Abacoa Town Center Amphitheater, Abacoa Town Center Amphitheater 1260 University Blvd., Jupiter.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!