A tribute to the first-ever benefit concert goes down at the Funky Biscuit this Friday when local musicians gather to pay homage to George Harrison's 1971 Concert for Bangladesh. Head to the Amaturo Center that same night to watch a set by singer-songwriter Dar Williams, or make the drive down to Miami for concerts by Mineral and New Order on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, January 7 through 13.



Monday, Jan. 7