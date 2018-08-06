 


The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Celia Almeida | August 6, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Get ready to harmonize with a packed amphitheater crowd when Pentatonix brings its acapella pop to the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Tuesday night. Imagine Dragons brings arena-ready earworms "Thunder," "Believer," and "Radioactive" to the same venue Thursday night. And if you;re fresh out of concert cash during  South Florida's own Millionyoung plays a free show

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, Aug. 6

Mark Telesca: With Richie Schmidt, Joey Gilmore, and others., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Martini Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Spider Cherry: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Borri, Carla Cabello, Matchstick Johnny, & Poparazzi: Borri, Carla Cabello, Matchstick Johnny, Poparazzi, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Marcus Mitchell: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.

PentatonixEXPAND
Pentatonix
Photo by Jiro Schneider

Pentatonix: 8 p.m., $25-$129.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Shannon Battle: 8 p.m., Free. Kelly Brothers Irish Pub, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-630-2856, kellybrothersirishpub.com.

Valerie Tyson Band: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

The Dogs: With Modern Natives and Theatre of the Absurd, 9 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com.

Funky Blues: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Gathering Miami Presents: With Brett Rubin, Archila, and others, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Hugh McGowan: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Jazz at the Yard: With Augie Haas, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Big Chief: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

The Family Reunion: Celebrates the Days Between: 8 p.m., $7-$15. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.

Imagine Dragons: 7 p.m., $35-$180.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

J. ColeEXPAND
J. Cole
Courtesy photo

J. Cole: 7:30 p.m., $45.50-$145.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Perpetual Groove Acoustic Trio: 8 p.m., $15-$30. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Ritah Wilburn: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Row Jonah & Mood Swings: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Friday, Aug. 10

Alex Bugnon: 6:30 p.m., $45-$65. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Azur, Excuse My Timing, & No Traffik: 10 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.

Big Buick & the Road Masters: 9 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Citizen Badger: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

DJ Kent Lawlor: 11:45 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Friday Night Sound Waves With Orange Sunshine: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, fridaynightsoundwaves.com.

Marcus Amaya: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Millionyoung: With Sreym Hctim, Poparazzi, Lindsey Mills, and Supergold, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Stacey Q: 7 p.m., $7.50-$10. Honey, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-270-7187, sub-culture.org/honey.

Steel Pulse: 8 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Whiskey Walls, In the Whale, 1983, & All the V Words: 8 p.m., $7-$10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.

American Football
American Football
Photo by Shervin Lainez.

Saturday, Aug. 11

American Football: 7 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Attila: 7 p.m., $23.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Bomba Estéreo: 7:30 p.m., $20-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Denny Artache: 9 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Dsided: With Norlan Diaz, 5 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.

Folk, Punk, & Friends: With Marisa Duane, K&H, Kim's Myth, Carnival Barker, and others, 10 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.

Francesca Lombardo: 11 p.m., $10-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.

Jacob Jeffries: 7 p.m., $20. Mirando Farms & Ranch, 5151 SW 64th Avenue, Davie.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band & Beth Hart Band: 8 p.m., $39-$75. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Mike Mineo: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Preface: With Loyal to a Fault, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.

Xotic Yeyo: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Sunday, Aug. 12

DJ Spinall: 5 p.m., $20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Fit for a King: 7 p.m., $16-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

The Harden Project: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Marcus Amaya: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Red-Eye Band: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

