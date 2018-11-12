 


The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week
Photo by Sean McCloskey

Celia Almeida | November 12, 2018 | 8:04am
AA

Get ready for a throwback musical experience with a taste of the future. If you love Roy Orbison, you may have mixed feelings about witnessing a performance by the crooner's hologram, but that's exactly how you'll get to hear "Pretty Woman" and "Only the Lonely" at Parker Playhouse this week. And for a live #tbt, check out Zoso, the ultimate Led Zeppelin tribute, at the Fort Lauderdale theater on Friday.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, Nov. 12

Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and Bridget Kelly Band., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Jacksonville Symphony: With Cameron Carpenter, 8 p.m., $35-$89. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-832-7469, kravis.org.

Palm Beach Public Chamber Orchestra: 6 p.m., Free. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-835-8580, cityplace.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Bobby and Joanne Nathan: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Drake
Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Drake and Migos: 8 p.m., $75.50-$195.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

The Jake Walden Band: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Koo Koo Kanga Roo: 6:30 p.m., $17-$22. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Machine Head: 7 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

A Tribute to Iconic R&B Artists: 7:30 p.m., Free. Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, McCarthy Auditorium 6120, 11011 SW 104 St., Miami.

World Music Tuesdays: With Anabel and Mounir, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Bill Patrick: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Drake and Migos: 7 p.m., $104.50-$209.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Giraffage & Ryan Hemsworth: 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.

Jazz at the Yard: With Tal Cohen, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Limay Blanco: 8 p.m., $50. Mojitos Calle 8, 8000 Southwest 8th St., Miami.

South Florida Jazz Orchestra With Antonio Adolfo: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Tech N9ne
Photo by Dennys Ilic

Tech N9ne: With Krizz Kaliko, Futuristic, and Dizzy Wright, 7:30 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Wisin: 9 p.m., $44-$64. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Raptilia Militia and Carlo Barbacci., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Aquiles Baez y Sus Panas Band: 8 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.

The Beatlemaniacs: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Diamond Dave's Tribute to Neil Diamond: 7 p.m., $33.02-$61.32. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

El Nene La Amenazzy: 10 p.m., $10. Blue Martini Brickell, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami.

Horror Inc.: 10 p.m., $10. the electric pickle, 2826 N Miami Ave, Miami.

Little Dreams Foundation Gala: With Phil Collins, 8 p.m., $150-$350. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

PillowTalk: With Alora Chyrie, Baby Bleu, and others, 9 p.m., $7. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.

Rory James and Mir Omar: 10 p.m., $0-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The Main Squeeze: 8 p.m., $16. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Turnstiles: A Tribute to Billy Joel: 7:30 p.m., $15-$140. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Victoria Cardona: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Zdob si Zdub: 8 p.m., $25-$65. #00 Station NightClub, 301 Southwest 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale.

Friday, Nov. 16

Adam Shelton & Taimur: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Atreyu: With Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, and Sleep Signals, 6 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Bands Only: With Billionaire Ian, Charlee Bravo, FilthyRichP, and others., 9 p.m., $10. 4510 N University Dr, 4510 N. University Dr., Lauderhill.

DJ Excel: 7 p.m., $500-$1000. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.

Fehrplay: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Ghastly: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Club Space, 34 Northeast 11th St., Miami.

Gypsy Kings: 8 p.m., $48-$254. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Happy Hour With Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Ingested: With Enterprise Earth, Bodysnatcher, and I Am, 6 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Joeski: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Juanabe: 8 p.m., Free. Pub 52, 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami.

Kelvy Jai: 2 p.m., $40-$80. Airport Hilton, 150 Australian Ave., West Palm Beach.

Lucid Bass: With SigFig, Vaxle, Evo Nuevo, and Undrwd, 7 p.m., $8.50-$15. Bamboo Room, 25 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-585-2583, bambooroommusic.com.

Marc Anthony
Photo by Sayre Berman

Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., $61-$201. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia: 9 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Noah Guthrie: 8 p.m., $10-$35. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.

Ntaya: 10 p.m., $15. Ocho Live Bar, 1728 SW 8th St., Miami.

Praslesh: 11 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.

The Silent Shout: 11 p.m., Free. Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden, 3200 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park, 954-533-0907, tattsandtacos.com.

Tania Pantoja: 8 p.m., $25. El Valle BBQ Restaurant, 8108 NW 103rd ST, Hialeah Gardens.

Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

The Edge: 9 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.

Thelma Houston: 8 p.m., $25-$100. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Young Nudy, SG Tip, and SahBabii: 9 p.m., $35. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.

Zoso, the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: 8 p.m., $34.43-$72.17. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Banda Mandrax: 10 p.m., $10. The Locale, 499 S. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-325-8000, localeboca.com.

Boots & Bourbon Country Music Festival: 2 p.m., $20-$60. Deerfield Beach, Northeast Second Street and Northeast 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach.

Brodinski: 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.

Ciszak: 11 p.m., $0-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

CKY: 7:30 p.m., $18.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Cookie Monster, Svdden Death, & Hekler: 9 p.m., $25-$40. FTSLDRS, 2235 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami.

Deb Silver: 8:30 p.m., $10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

El Bayú Festival: With Draco Rosa and Cultura Profetica, 7 p.m., $45-$125. RC Cola Plant, 550 Northwest 24th St., Miami.

Glory Shalom: 5 p.m., Free. Big Wall Rehearsal / Recording Studios Miami, 1929 Northeast 148th St., North Miami.

I Love The '80s Music Fest: With Exposé, Crystal Waters, C+C Music Factory, and others, 6 p.m., $35-$77. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarparks.org.

John Legend
Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

John Legend: 9 p.m., $103.50-$173.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Kasha: With Michael Mayo, 12 a.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Katharine McPhee: 8 p.m., $27-$57. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Kollektiv Turmstrasse and Magda: 11 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.

Kollektiv Turmstrasse, Magda, Brodinski, Matthew Dear: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Kora: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., $61-$201. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Neptune Project: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Paul Nelson Band: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Poor Life Decisions: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Tracy Young: With Oren Nizri, 5 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.

Big GiganticEXPAND
Courtesy photo

Sunday, Nov. 18

Big Gigantic: 7 p.m., $27. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Francesco Libetta: 5 p.m., $35-$50. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Il Divo: 8 p.m., $59.50-$350. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert: 4 p.m., $37.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Kris Nicholson: 2 p.m., Free. Anne Kolb Nature Center, 751 Sheridan St., Hollywood, 954-926-2480, broward.org.

Marcus Amaya: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins: 7 p.m., $45-$95. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Too Cool for Pools: With Technasia, Dennis Cruz, Donnie Lowe and Freak the Disco, 2 p.m., $10. Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2222.

West Awake: 6 p.m., $10. Tim Finnegan's Irish Pub, 2885 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, 561-330-3153, timfinnegansirishpub.com.

Yiyo Sarante: 10 p.m., $35. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 Northwest 7th St., Miami.

