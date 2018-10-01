You can feel it comin' in the air. Phil Collins is headed to the BB&T Center for a performance this week. And while Collins has been commanding stages for decades and guarantees a great show, you'll want to make room to see some rising talent when it hits South Florida over the next few days, too. Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis hits the stage at Revolution Live on Wednesday in support of her excellent debut full-length album Isolation.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, Oct. 1
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Bobby Nathan, 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
Jamie Rasso: 8 p.m., Free. The Blind Monk, 410 Evernia St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3605, theblindmonk.com.
Squid: With Welzeins and Z, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Animal Years: 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Eric & the Jazzers: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Hinds: 9 p.m., $13-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.
José Perez: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-353-5888, lifetastesbetter.com.
Kali Uchis: 7 p.m., $28.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Thursday, Oct. 4
4u: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Church of Dub: With the Holidazed and Kelly Blanx, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Dire Straits Legacy: 8 p.m., $47.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Jimmy Thackery & Hadden Sayers: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Mark Telesca: 7 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Rogue Theory: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Shaw Davis and the Black Ties: 8 p.m., Free. Sunset Grill at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Tiz Mcnamara, the Broken Howl, and Garrett Kealer: 9 p.m., $5. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Friday, Oct. 5
Arch Enemy: 7:30 p.m., $27.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Artikal Sound System: 10 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mikes, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-931-2889, crazyunclemikes.com.
The Beach Dogs: 8 p.m., Free. Sunset Grill at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Bryce Allyn Band: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Contra, Ride Share, and Headfoam: 8 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
DJ Crespo: 8 p.m., Free. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.
Escape the Fate & Slaves: 6 p.m., $22-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Fame on Fire: 8 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Fern Street: With Xander James and Rogue Theory, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
The Field: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
First Fridays at the Yard: With Keith Johns, 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Franscene: 8 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
Fusik: 8 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Golf Clap: With Roo B2B Rich Dietz, JWuLF B2B RFM, LA Dirtbags, and GFunk, 10 p.m., $5. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Koffin Varnish, Hell & Holler, and State of Flux: 9:30 p.m., $7. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Lauren Mitchell: 9 p.m., $15-$25. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Mitch Herrick and the Homegrown Sinners: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Nina Kraviz: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com.
Olga Tañon: With Jorge Celedon, 8 p.m., $50-$150. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Phil Collins: 8 p.m., $50-$275. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Spred the Dub: 9 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
The Toasters: With Maid of Ace, No Name Ska Band, and the Freecoasters, 8 p.m., $13. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Top Priority: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Anyothercolor, Mr Do It, and Milk Spot: 9 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Audiotramp: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
The Chili Poppers: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Dark Tranquillity & Amorphis: With Moonspell and Omnium Gatherum., 5:30 p.m., $22-$80. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.
The Divine Jazz Quartet: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
The Flyers: 7 p.m., $5. Kelly Brothers Irish Pub, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-630-2856, kellybrothersirishpub.com.
Franscene: With Hell & Hollar and Weird at First, 8 p.m., $5. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
H-Om, the Holstered, and Stereo Joule: 10 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.
I Want My '90s Back: With Lisette Melendez and Nyasia, 7 p.m., $15-$20. Honey, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-270-7187, sub-culture.org/honey.
Joel Dasilva: 9 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Nothing But Thieves: 7:30 p.m., $19. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Ralph Falcon: 9 p.m., $10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Rezen 8: 8 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
SiriusXM Hair Nation Tour 2018: With Jack Russell's Great White, Bulletboys, and Enuff Znuff, 7:30 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Solemark: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Stars of Trinidad and Tobago: 5 p.m., $100-$120. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarparks.org.
Uproot Hootenanny: With Tiz McNamara., 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Sunday, Oct. 7
432 Vibes Band: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Betty Padgett: 3 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Bob Folse: 10:30 a.m., Free. NYY Steak at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6699, nyysteak.com.
Bryce Allyn Duo: 2:30 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
DJ Nathan Bliss & Friends: 4 p.m., Free. Elbo Room, 241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-463-4615, elboroom.com.
JL Fulks: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Mark Dubin & the Honest Liars: 4 p.m., Free. Invasive Species Brewing, 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 754-666-2687, invasivespeciesbrewing.com.
Revenge Season: 6 p.m., $10. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Teknicoz: 12 p.m., Free. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.
Thompson Square: 7:30 p.m., $33-$63. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
