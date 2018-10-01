 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Celia Almeida | October 1, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

You can feel it comin' in the air. Phil Collins is headed to the BB&T Center for a performance this week. And while Collins has been commanding stages for decades and guarantees a great show, you'll want to make room to see some rising talent when it hits South Florida over the next few days, too. Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis hits the stage at Revolution Live on Wednesday in support of her excellent debut full-length album Isolation.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, Oct. 1

Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Bobby Nathan, 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Jamie Rasso: 8 p.m., Free. The Blind Monk, 410 Evernia St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3605, theblindmonk.com.

Squid: With Welzeins and Z, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Animal Years: 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Eric & the Jazzers: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Hinds: 9 p.m., $13-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.

José Perez: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-353-5888, lifetastesbetter.com.

Kali UchisEXPAND
Kali Uchis
Photo by Kathy Rosario

Kali Uchis: 7 p.m., $28.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Thursday, Oct. 4

4u: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Church of Dub: With the Holidazed and Kelly Blanx, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Dire Straits Legacy: 8 p.m., $47.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Jimmy Thackery & Hadden Sayers: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Mark Telesca: 7 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Rogue Theory: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Shaw Davis and the Black Ties: 8 p.m., Free. Sunset Grill at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Tiz Mcnamara, the Broken Howl, and Garrett Kealer: 9 p.m., $5. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.

Friday, Oct. 5

Arch Enemy: 7:30 p.m., $27.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Artikal Sound System: 10 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mikes, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-931-2889, crazyunclemikes.com.

The Beach Dogs: 8 p.m., Free. Sunset Grill at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Bryce Allyn Band: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Contra, Ride Share, and Headfoam: 8 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.

DJ Crespo: 8 p.m., Free. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.

Escape the Fate & Slaves: 6 p.m., $22-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.

Fame on Fire
Fame on Fire
Courtesy of the artist

Fame on Fire: 8 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Fern Street: With Xander James and Rogue Theory, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

The Field: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

First Fridays at the Yard: With Keith Johns, 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Franscene: 8 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.

Fusik: 8 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.

Golf Clap: With Roo B2B Rich Dietz, JWuLF B2B RFM, LA Dirtbags, and GFunk, 10 p.m., $5. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Koffin Varnish, Hell & Holler, and State of Flux: 9:30 p.m., $7. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.

Lauren Mitchell: 9 p.m., $15-$25. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Mitch Herrick and the Homegrown Sinners: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Nina Kraviz: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com.

Olga Tañon: With Jorge Celedon, 8 p.m., $50-$150. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Phil Collins
Phil Collins
nealehaynes.com

Phil Collins: 8 p.m., $50-$275. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Spred the Dub: 9 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.

The Toasters: With Maid of Ace, No Name Ska Band, and the Freecoasters, 8 p.m., $13. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.

Top Priority: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Anyothercolor, Mr Do It, and Milk Spot: 9 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.

Audiotramp: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

The Chili Poppers: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Dark Tranquillity & Amorphis: With Moonspell and Omnium Gatherum., 5:30 p.m., $22-$80. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.

The Divine Jazz Quartet: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

The Flyers: 7 p.m., $5. Kelly Brothers Irish Pub, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-630-2856, kellybrothersirishpub.com.

Franscene: With Hell & Hollar and Weird at First, 8 p.m., $5. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.

H-Om, the Holstered, and Stereo Joule: 10 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.

I Want My '90s Back: With Lisette Melendez and Nyasia, 7 p.m., $15-$20. Honey, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-270-7187, sub-culture.org/honey.

Joel Dasilva: 9 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.

Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves
Photo by Dave Imms

Nothing But Thieves: 7:30 p.m., $19. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Ralph Falcon: 9 p.m., $10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Rezen 8: 8 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.

SiriusXM Hair Nation Tour 2018: With Jack Russell's Great White, Bulletboys, and Enuff Znuff, 7:30 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Solemark: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Stars of Trinidad and Tobago: 5 p.m., $100-$120. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarparks.org.

Uproot HootenannyEXPAND
Uproot Hootenanny
Photo by Carl Dawson

Uproot Hootenanny: With Tiz McNamara., 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Sunday, Oct. 7

432 Vibes Band: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Betty Padgett: 3 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Bob Folse: 10:30 a.m., Free. NYY Steak at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6699, nyysteak.com.

Bryce Allyn Duo: 2:30 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.

DJ Nathan Bliss & Friends: 4 p.m., Free. Elbo Room, 241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-463-4615, elboroom.com.

JL Fulks: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Mark Dubin & the Honest Liars: 4 p.m., Free. Invasive Species Brewing, 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 754-666-2687, invasivespeciesbrewing.com.

Revenge Season: 6 p.m., $10. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Teknicoz: 12 p.m., Free. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Thompson Square: 7:30 p.m., $33-$63. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >