The Best Concerts in South Florida Week

It's throwback week in South Florida with performances by hip-hop royalty Lauryn Hill, Dead Prez, and Talib Kweli slated throughout the week. Sugarhill Gang and George Thorogood will bring the '80s back at separate Friday night shows, and if you're looking for the closest thing to Queen, you'll want to catch the Struts at Culture Room on Tuesday night.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, October 15
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring the Nighthawks, 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
The Firemost Jazz Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
Ms. Lauryn Hill: 6 p.m., $20-$651.99. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Tuesday, October 16
Amanda Fish: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Beartooth: 6:30 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Bobby and Joanne Nathan: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Lee Coulter: 6 p.m., Free. Dizzy Rock Furniture, 3860 S. Federal Hwy., Delray Beach, 561-877-8515, dizzyrockfurniture.rocks.
Matt Shill: 8 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Squid: With Mona Lisa Tribe, Vesper Wood, and Of One Mind, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
The Struts: 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Wednesday, October 17
Full of Hell: 8 p.m., $13-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.
Mark Telesca: 9 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Maxwell: 8 p.m., $51-$106. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Thursday, October 18
Drew Preston: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Fiesta Bobs: 9 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Furious George: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Mitch Herrick: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Off Orbit: 9 p.m., $5. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Sawyer Fredericks: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Friday, October 19
Appetite for Destruction: 8 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Banda Mandrax: 10 p.m., $10. The Locale, 499 S. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, 561-325-8000, localeboca.com.
Brett Eldredge: 7:30 p.m., $25-$60. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.
The Copper Tones: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.
Diogo Das Virgens: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
El Wason BB: 10 p.m., $20. Rumbass Nightclub, 106 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, 561-315-5432, rumbass.com.
Friday Night Sound Waves: With Pocket Change, 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, fridaynightsoundwaves.com.
George Thorogood & the Destroyers: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Ghostemane: With Vein and Know the Score, 6:30 p.m., $20. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.
Hector Acosta: 9 p.m., $40-$60. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
I Want '80s Back: With Sugarhill Gang, 7 p.m., $15-$20. Honey Delray, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-270-7187, sub-culture.org/honey.
John Papa Gros Band: 9 p.m., $20-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Korn Again: With Products of Rage and the Muggles, 8 p.m., $10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Love Alive: 8 p.m., Free. Sunset Grill at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Miami Big Sound Orchestra: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Mike Mineo: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com. 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
The Regs: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Ronnie Lopez: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Similar Prisoners: 10 p.m., Free. Laser Wolf, 901 Progresso Dr., Fort Lauderdale, 954-667-9373, laserwolf.com.
Skinny Jimmy & the Stingrays: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Slander: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com.
Spank the Band: 11 p.m., Free. Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden, 3200 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park, 954-533-0907, tattsandtacos.com.
The State Of: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Steve Pomeranz Band: 8 p.m., Free. NYY Steak, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6699, nyysteak.com.
The Breeders: 8 p.m., $31.50-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
The Long Run: Experience the Eagles: 8 p.m., $34.11-$43.46. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Ying Yang Twins: 7 p.m., $20-$2500. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.
Saturday, October 20
30 Hertz: 8 p.m., Free. Sunset Grill at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
After Midnight: A Tribute to Eric Clapton: 8 p.m., $30-$40. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.
Artikal Sound System: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Azur, Red Light Motel, the Coven, and Similar Prisoners: 9 p.m., $5. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
The Button South: One Night Stand: 7 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Claude VonStroke: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com.
Colt Ford: 8 p.m., $20. Renegades, 600 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-683-9555, renegadeswpb.com.
Corona Electric Beach: With Oscar G, George Acosta, and Roland, 2 p.m., Free. America's Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, myamericasbackyard.com.
Dead Prez & Talib Kweli: 7 p.m., $25-$200. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Dru Hill: 8 p.m., $52-$125. Stage 954, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach, 844-954-7469, casinodaniabeach.com/entertainment.
Elijah Gee: 7 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I Studios, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-375-3934, drinknextdoor.com.
Florida Jam 2018: With Dickey Betts, Elvin Bishop Band, Eric Gales, and others, 4 p.m., $65-$80. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Circle, Boca Raton, 561-488-8069, pbcgov.com/parks/amphitheaters.
Hot Whiskey: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.
Justin Quiles: 8 p.m., $48-$68. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Lion Country Ferrari: 11 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
Melinda Elena: 8 p.m., Free. NYY Steak, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6699, nyysteak.com.
Nicole Henry: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Patrick M: With Alex Serna and Steve Amoroso, 10 p.m., $5. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Poor Life Decisions: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Subliminal Sessions: With Harry Romero, 12 p.m., $15. BalQony, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2630, fortlauderdalebeachresort.hilton.com.
TV/TV: 11 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Washed Out: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Yngwie Malmsteen: 8 p.m., $23-$73. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Sunday, October 21
Bob Folse: 10:30 a.m., Free. NYY Steak, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6699, nyysteak.com.
Bruja: 12 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
The Fabulous Thunderbirds: With Kim Wilson, 7 p.m., $45-$75. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Ha*Ash: 8 p.m., $45-$198. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Lemon City Trio: 1:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Marcus Amaya: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Mickhail Mills: 10:30 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
Peekaboo: With Brightside and Vctre, 9 p.m., $15-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Tchaa: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
