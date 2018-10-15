The Best Concerts in South Florida Week

It's throwback week in South Florida with performances by hip-hop royalty Lauryn Hill, Dead Prez, and Talib Kweli slated throughout the week. Sugarhill Gang and George Thorogood will bring the '80s back at separate Friday night shows, and if you're looking for the closest thing to Queen, you'll want to catch the Struts at Culture Room on Tuesday night.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.