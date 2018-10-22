Legends and the spawn of legends are visiting South Florida this week. Bob Dylan returns to the Au-Rene Theater on Wednesday; the same night when Dweezil Zappa will bring his late father's avant-garde rock compositions to Culture Room. And that's not the only tribute worth checking out this week. Head to Voltaire for a Daniel Johnston cover night featuring Turtle Grenade and the Barely Damned, or check out the ultimate Smiths tribute, Ordinary Boys, as the week comes to a close.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, Oct. 22
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Tas Cru., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Death Cab for Cutie: 7 p.m., $42-$61. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
The Firemost Jazz Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Bobby and Joanne Nathan: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Brandon Santini: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
NF: 7 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Squid: With Nick Manzino and Of One Mind, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Ashleigh & Connor: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Bob Dylan: 8 p.m., $63.75-$129.75. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
C4 Trio: 8 p.m., $20. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.
Dweezil Zappa: 7 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Michael Franti & Spearhead: 6 p.m., $31.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Boogaloonies: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Cursive: 7:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Daniel Johnston Tribute: With Turtle Grenade, the Barely Damned, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Elton Dan & the Rocket Band: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.
The Flyers: 8 p.m., Free. Sunset Grill at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Grime Time Live: With D.Asco., 8 p.m., Free. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-864-4662.
Hanson String Theory: 8 p.m., $44.50-$89.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes: 8 p.m., $12-$25 General Admission $15 Day Of Show. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Mitch Herrick: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
SoundBite and Churchill's Pub presents Halloween Town: With We are Monty, Bitter Blue Jays, Red Light Motel, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Friday, Oct. 26
A Nightmare on Bass Street: With Jackal + Hyde, Mob Tactics, and others, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Cash Only Bar, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Albert Castiglia: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Bobby Lee Rodgers: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
BowieLive: 8 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Completely Unchained: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Eden: 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Friday Night Sound Waves With Shane Duncan: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, fridaynightsoundwaves.com.
Ghosts N' Wubz: 9 p.m., $17.50-$60. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Mustard Plug: With No Name Ska Band, Bargain Bin Heroes, and the Sensibles., 8 p.m., $13. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Nathan Mitchell: 9 p.m., $20-$40 General Admission $25 Day Of Show. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
A Nightmare on Bass Street: With Jackal & Hyde, Storm & Jonny D, Supernaut, and others., 10 p.m., $10-$15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Ordinary Boys: 10 p.m., $7/$10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Rose Dickeson: 7 p.m., Free. Harold's Coffee Lounge, 509 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6366, haroldscoffee.com.
Shaun Reeves: 10 p.m., $15-$500. Trade Nightclub, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.
The Steve Pomeranz Band: 8 p.m., $10-$20. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Stranger Things Halloween Party: With DJ Swoll, DJ Matt, and Frass Boxx, 11 p.m., Free. Grand Cafe, 12389 Pembroke Rd., Pembroke Pines.
Tailgate Shakedown: 8 p.m., Free. Sunset Grill at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story: 8 p.m., $40.50-$50.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
A Wish Spooktacular: With Joe Maz, 8 p.m., Free. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Aaron Lewis: 8 p.m., $35-$55. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
After Dark Halloween: With Middath, Steven Fine, Middle Class, and others, 10 p.m., $5. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Carlos Camilo and the Live Dimension: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Chemradery: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Fireside Prophets: With the Holidazed, 9 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Happy Hour: 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.
Hell of a Party: With the Wilkof Project, Modern Mimes, Skoros, and others., 8 p.m., $5-$10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Hvy Crm: 10:30 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
The Jeff Jensen Band: 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.
Jerriko: 8 p.m., Free. Sunset Grill at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Kerala Dust: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Levi Kreis: 8 p.m., $35-$50. Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW Ninth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-2004, sunshinecathedral.org.
Lupe Fuentes: 11 p.m., $10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Lyss Emerson: 7:30 p.m., Free. Harold's Coffee Lounge, 509 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6366, haroldscoffee.com.
Markis Hernandez: 11 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
McSorley's Monster Mash: With Marcus Amaya Band, J Sexton, Johan Danno, and others., 10 p.m., Free. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysbeachpub.com.
Mitch Herrick and the Homegrown Sinners: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Moonfest 2018: With GhostFlower and Symbols, 7 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Moonfest 2018: With Information Society, Bow Wow Wow, Stray Cats' Slim Jim Phantom, the Heavy Pets, and others, 8 p.m., $10-$75. Downtown West Palm Beach, Clematis St., West Palm Beach.
The Motowners: 8 p.m., $20-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Saved by the '90s: 9 p.m., $16. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Shred Danson: 8:30 p.m., Free. Bean to Brew, 900 N Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, 754-200-6883, beantobrewcoffee.com.
Some Heavier Things: With Nervous Monks, 10 p.m., Free. Laser Wolf, 901 Progresso Dr., Fort Lauderdale, 954-667-9373, laserwolf.com.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Alice in Chains: 7 p.m., $50-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Baires Tango: 7 p.m., $35-$45. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
David and Tamela Mann: 7 p.m., $25.94-$70.28. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
E.R.N.E.S.T.O: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
J Balvin: 8 p.m., $39.95-$496. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
JM & the Sweets: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Mickhail Mills: 10:30 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
Pablo Mendoza: 10:30 a.m., Free. NYY Steak, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6699, nyysteak.com.
Tech or Treat: With Burn1, Edwarz, Leyva, and others, 4 p.m., Free-$5. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysbeachpub.com.
Toto: 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire: With Hot Brass and Debbie Pierce, 7 p.m., $30-$40. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.
