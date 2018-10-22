Legends and the spawn of legends are visiting South Florida this week. Bob Dylan returns to the Au-Rene Theater on Wednesday; the same night when Dweezil Zappa will bring his late father's avant-garde rock compositions to Culture Room. And that's not the only tribute worth checking out this week. Head to Voltaire for a Daniel Johnston cover night featuring Turtle Grenade and the Barely Damned, or check out the ultimate Smiths tribute, Ordinary Boys, as the week comes to a close.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.