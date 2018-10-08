The Best Concerts in South Florida Week

Tribute bands never get any glory, but for fans of defunct bands, these cover acts are the closest they'll ever get to hearing their most cherished songs live. And with technology allowing for at-will technological feats onstage, even the most inventive music can be reproduced in a live setting nowadays. That's what makes it possible to see tributes to Pink Floyd, the Grateful Dead, and Phish all in one week in South Florida. But if you're still wishing for the real thing, head down to the Fillmore Miami Beach for a concert by Ween; it's their first in South Florida in years.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, Oct. 8