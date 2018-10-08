The Best Concerts in South Florida Week

Tribute bands never get any glory, but for fans of defunct bands, these cover acts are the closest they'll ever get to hearing their most cherished songs live. And with technology allowing for at-will technological feats onstage, even the most inventive music can be reproduced in a live setting nowadays. That's what makes it possible to see tributes to Pink Floyd, the Grateful Dead, and Phish all in one week in South Florida. But if you're still wishing for the real thing, head down to the Fillmore Miami Beach for a concert by Ween; it's their first in South Florida in years.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, Oct. 8
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Mary Washington Brooks, 8 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Glasshouse Miami: 2 p.m., $70. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarparks.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
The Don Cohen Annual Memorial and Reunion Concert: With Famous Frank Ward and special guests, 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
(Hed) P. E.: 7 p.m., $17-$20. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Marcus Amaya: 8 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Squid: With Andy Dale Petty, Phase, and Haute Tension, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Symphony of the Americas: Uruguayan Tribute: 7:45 p.m., $50-$75. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Bonn E Maiy: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Chenzo Balsamo: 5:30 p.m., Free. Sorrisi, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6689, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com/sorrisi.htm.
Electric Six: With Jeremy & the Harlequins, 8 p.m., $13. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.
The Moonshiners: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-353-5888, lifetastesbetter.com.
Verbal Abuse: With Splatter, Gutter Villain, Armageddon Man, and 1983, 9 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Thursday, Oct. 11
The Holidazed: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Remerge and Random People: 9 p.m., $5. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Romeo Santos: 8 p.m., $45.50-$496. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Some Kind of Nightmare: With Eternally Fucked and the Real People, 8 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
SpiderCherry: 9 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
War of Ages: 6 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Wildfire: 7 p.m., Free. NYY Steak, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6699, nyysteak.com.
Friday, Oct. 12
Alex Campos: 8 p.m., $62-$102. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Antelope, a Tribute to Phish: 9:30 p.m., $10. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Beat Obsolete, Dial Drive, and Suburban Swamp Kids: 10 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.
Citizen Badger: 7 p.m., Free. Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery, 5926 Fearnley Rd., Lake Worth, 305-613-8039, sd-farm.com.
Crazy Fingers: 8 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
Dirty Red & the Soul Shakers: 8 p.m., $25-$35. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Disbarred: Chris Cornell Tribute: 8 p.m., $10-$25. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
The Dustbowl Revival: 9 p.m., $15-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Ether, Bleeth, and Seven Serpents: 9 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Friday Night Sound Waves WIth Tom Sartori: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, fridaynightsoundwaves.com.
Fusik: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Hypoluxo: With DirtBike, Poparazzi, and Time, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Iration: With Common Kings and Katastro, 6:30 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Jauz: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com.
JM & the Sweets: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Mary Chapin Carpenter: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Mya: 7 p.m., $20. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.
The No Name Ska Band: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Nora En Pure: 11 p.m., $15-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Remyz: 8 p.m., Free. NYY Steak, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6699, nyysteak.com.
Serial Light, a Tribute to the Grateful Dead: 9 p.m., $13-$28. The Gleason Room, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com/gleasonroom.
Shane Duncan: 8 p.m., Free. Nectar Lounge at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
That Band: 11 p.m., Free. Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden, 3200 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park, 954-533-0907, tattsandtacos.com.
Truth: With Brightwing, Drews Theory, Create, and T-Rova, 10:10 p.m., $10-$20. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Albert Castiglia: 8 p.m., $15-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Anderson East: 7 p.m., $20.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Ari Biajee: With Rich & Fameus, 10 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Authority Zero: With Runaway Kids, In the Whale, and Whiskey Walls, 8 p.m., $15. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
The Choir of Man: 8 p.m., $23-$53. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Ease, Leave It to Us, For the Life of Me, and Supergold: 7 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Floyd, a Tribute: 8 p.m., $20-$55. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.
Fox Brothers: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
High Altitude: With Alexander the Don, Kevin Nova, Lnch Box, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Harold's Coffee Lounge, 509 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6366, haroldscoffee.com.
Ilya Tatarov: 11 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Jellybean Benitez: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Kid Rock & Brantley Gilbert: 6:30 p.m., $18.50-$118.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Marcus Amaya and Sam Villamizar: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.
Our Fire, Kayla Frey & the Style, and Grace Roots: 9:30 p.m., $7. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
The People Upstairs: 8 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
Sadboy Saturdays: With DJ Knockers, SomeJerk, Crowley, and Golden Flora, 10 p.m., Free. PRL Euro Cafe, 1904A Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, 954-980-8945, prlcafe.com.
Spred the Dub: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Tasty Vibrations: 8 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Vinicius Cantuaria: 8 p.m., $35-$35. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Ween: 8 p.m., $49.50-$70. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Xotic Yeyo: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Yardij: 8 p.m., Free. NYY Steak, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6699, nyysteak.com.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Bruce Katz Band: 8 p.m., $30-$40. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Bryce Allyn Duo: 2:30 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
Chayanne: 7 p.m., $51-$191. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Enrique Chia: 3:15 p.m., $15-$42. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidade.gov.
Jah9 and Oshun: 5 p.m., $55-$155. Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, 954-545-7800, ccpompano.org.
Micah Scott: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Blind Monk, 410 Evernia St. #107, West Palm Beach, 561-833-3605, theblindmonk.com.
Mike Mineo: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Pablo Mendoza: 10:30 a.m., Free. NYY Steak, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-935-6699, nyysteak.com.
Randy Bernsen and Friends: 4 p.m., Free. Invasive Species Brewing, 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 754-666-2687, invasivespeciesbrewing.com.
Steve Higgins: 6 p.m., $33.54-$67.08. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Yamandu Costa: 7 p.m., $30-$35. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
