Though Tom Petty became known for his breezy California sound, he was a Florida boy first. Fort Lauderdale tribute act Petty Hearts has nodded to those roots for the past five years, but after the "American Girl" singer's sudden death almost one year ago, the cover band's shows have taken on greater significance. They'll take the stage once again this Friday at Revolution Live. Also notable this week: Christina Aguilera kicks off her first tour in a decade at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Tuesday.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, Sept. 24
432 Vibes Band: 7 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Biscuit Jam: With Jeff Lloyd, 8 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Chris Monteleone: 8 p.m., Fre. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Christina Aguilera: 8 p.m., $112-$337. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Marcus Mitchell: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.
Squid: With Sun Machine, Dividends, Lion Country Ferrari, and Similar Prisoners, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
The Australian Pink Floyd Show: 8 p.m., $40-$75. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Chase Stites: 9 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Colony House: 7 p.m., $16.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Crazy Fingers: 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Hunny: 7 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Jinon Deeb & Mark Darker with Doug Tessler: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Mitch Herrick: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-353-5888, lifetastesbetter.com.
Thursday, Sept. 27
Crazy Fingers: 8:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Dashboard Confessional & All Time Low: With Gnash, 7 p.m., $36. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.
Philipp Kirkorov: 7 p.m., $109-$504. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Solar Reef, Ghostflower, Pavlov's Bell, & Makoto: 8:30 p.m., $5. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
SpiderCherry: 9 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Sweet Sweet: With Sushi Jack, Jakob Takos, José Perez and others, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Thrice: 6:30 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Friday, Sept. 28
Coolio: 8 p.m., $20-$2500. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.
Davina and the Vagabonds: 8 p.m., $20-$30. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Displace, Guavatron, & Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., $7. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
E.R.N.E.S.T.O: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
An Evening With Jason Bieler of Saigon Kick: 9 p.m., $20-$50. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Father John Misty: 7 p.m., $35-$50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Fern: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Friday Night Sound Waves With SOSOS: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, fridaynightsoundwaves.com.
Future Prezidents: 1 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Joshua Diaz: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.
Locals Only: With Arielblak, 42 Feen, S. Saik, and others, 7 p.m., $5-$10. Bamboo Room, 25 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-585-2583, bambooroommusic.com.
Lucia Micarelli: 8 p.m., $30-$50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
MadeinTYO: 9 p.m., $10. Pawn Shop Lounge, 219 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6500, pawnshopwpb.com.
My Weekend Therapy: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Myriam Hernandez: 8:30 p.m., $50-$117. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Petty Hearts, a Tribute to Tom Petty: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Real People & the Grumps: 7 p.m., Free. Radio-Active Records, 845 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-762-9488, radio-active-records.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Alvaro Torres: 8:30 p.m., $40. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, 786-803-8194, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Broken Sound: 8 p.m., Free. Revelry, 17 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-469-1599, revelrybars.com.
David Byrne: 7:30 p.m., $59-$150. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Electric Bass City: With James Wolfe, Calql8r, D.V.-Us, and others, 7 p.m., $10-$15. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Flavio Amador & the Playtime Band: 7 p.m., Free. CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral, 786-693-1849, cityplacedoral.com.
The Fortune Tellers: 8:30 p.m., Free. Bean to Brew, 900 N Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, 754-200-6883, beantobrewcoffee.com.
Fozzy: 7 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Ken Middler: 8:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker: 7 p.m., $35.25-$100. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Michael Mayo & Val Verra: 11 p.m., $40. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Mitch Herrick and the Homegrown Sinners: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Mona Lisa Tribe: 11 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
SpiderCherry: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Sushi Sessions: With Matt Joy Trio, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
The White Party: With Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and the Isley Brothers, 5 p.m., $60-$150. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950.
Vibes Farm: 9 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Vocaldente: 8 p.m., $40-$50. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Sunday, Sept. 30
Andy Grammer: 7 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Bonn E Maiy: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Brothers of Others: 7 p.m., $25-$35. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Dani Martín: 7 p.m., $62-$102. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Jaded: Aerosmith Tribute: 7 p.m., $25-$30. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
JL Fulks: With Brett Staska, Abby Owens, the Copper Tones, and Jake Walden, 7 p.m., $10-$25. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.
JM and the Sweets: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Matt Joy Trio: 3 p.m., $20. Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-297-3000.
Overproof: 4:30 p.m., $23. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950.
Too Cool for Pools: With Franky Rizardo, 2 p.m., Free. BalQony, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2630, fortlauderdalebeachresort.hilton.com.
