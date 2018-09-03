The Best Concerts in Broward and Palm Beach This Week

Paul Simon is saying goodbye. The songwriter — one of the finest in the history of American music — is hanging up his guitar after one final jaunt around the U.S. This Saturday, he'll make his final appearance in South Florida onstage at the BB&T Center. The American Airlines Arena will also host a massively popular artist that night: Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap sensation Ozuna.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, Sept. 3
39 Years of Churchill's: With Ryan Carney, Antifaces, Las Nubes, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
6ix9ine & 50 Cent: 10 p.m., $20. King of Diamonds, 17800 Ipco Rd., North Miami Beach, 305-999-9500, clubkod.com.
The Flyers: 9:30 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Allegra Miles: 9 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.
Marcus Mitchell: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.
Palamino Blond: 7 p.m., Free. Kismet Vintage, 540 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-865-7895, kismetvintage.com.
Ric Pattison: 8 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Matt Brown: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
MC50: 7 p.m., $25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Tilian: With Royal Coda, Sunsleep, and others, 6:30 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Crazy Fingers: 8:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Fireside Prophets: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
The Goddamn Gallows: With, 9 p.m., $10-$12. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Guavatron & the Groove Orient: 8 p.m., $7-$20. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Marcus Mitchell: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.
The Ricca Project: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Sista MaryBeth Band: 7 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.
Steven A. Clark: 9 p.m., $10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Zeta, Holocausto, & Fat Sun: 9 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Friday, Sept. 7
1983: With Killed by Florida, the Ouchies, and others, 8 p.m., $7-$10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Alestorm: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
The Brooklyn Invasion: With Rockness Monsta, Craig G, and Illa Ghee, 10 p.m., $20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Friday Night Sound Waves With Free Rads: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, fridaynightsoundwaves.com.
GAWP: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
J.L. Fulks: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
JM & the Sweets: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Johan Danno & Friends: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Justin Jeffreys: 9 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
k.d. lang: 8 p.m., $30-$109. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Keith Johns: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Legião Urbana: 9 p.m., $98. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5600, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Odd Stars: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.
Psychic Ghost: 9 p.m., Free. The Phoenix Charity Bar, 25 S. J St., Lake Worth.
Spam Allstars: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Spred the Dub: 9 p.m., Free. The Brass Tap, 551 N. Federal Hwy. Suite 600, Fort Lauderdale, 754-200-8648, brasstapbeerbar.com/ftlauderdale.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Angra: 7 p.m., $20-$60. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Bryce Allyn Band: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Bumblefest 2018: With Lumerians, Scott Yoder, Santoros, Gustaf, and others, 6 p.m., $10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Diogo Nogueira: 6 p.m., Free. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.
Expressway to the Stars: 8 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
Feel the Spirit With Jellybean Benitez: 9 p.m., $10-$15/$20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
G-Eazy: With Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and others, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$89.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
A Good Rosé: 8 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Gran Combo, Jerry Rivera. & Charlie Zaa: 8 p.m., $49-$197. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Marcus Amaya & Sam Villamizar: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.
¡Mayday!: 9 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Ozuna: 8 p.m., $49-$500. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Paul Simon: 8 p.m., $45.75-$170.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Spred the Dub: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Blessthefall: 6 p.m., $19. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Boogaloonies: 1:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Donna Singer: 7 p.m., $25-$40. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
The Heavy Pets, Fusik, & Prosthetic Minds: 5 p.m., $15-$30. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Molotov: 7 p.m., $42-$92. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Mona Lisa Tribe: 2:30 p.m., Fre. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
Shack Daddys: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
