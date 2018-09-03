 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
The Best Concerts in Broward and Palm Beach This Week
Photo by Christina Mendenhall

The Best Concerts in Broward and Palm Beach This Week

Celia Almeida | September 3, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Paul Simon is saying goodbye. The songwriter — one of the finest in the history of American music — is hanging up his guitar after one final jaunt around the U.S. This Saturday, he'll make his final appearance in South Florida onstage at the BB&T Center. The American Airlines Arena will also host a massively popular artist that night: Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap sensation Ozuna.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, Sept. 3

39 Years of Churchill's: With Ryan Carney, Antifaces, Las Nubes, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

6ix9ine & 50 Cent: 10 p.m., $20. King of Diamonds, 17800 Ipco Rd., North Miami Beach, 305-999-9500, clubkod.com.

The Flyers: 9:30 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Allegra Miles: 9 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.

Marcus Mitchell: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.

Palamino Blond: 7 p.m., Free. Kismet Vintage, 540 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-865-7895, kismetvintage.com.

Ric Pattison: 8 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Matt Brown: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Wayne Kramer of MC5EXPAND
Wayne Kramer of MC5
Photo by Jenny Risher

MC50: 7 p.m., $25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tilian: With Royal Coda, Sunsleep, and others, 6:30 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Thursday, Sept. 6

Crazy Fingers: 8:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.

Fireside Prophets: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

The Goddamn Gallows: With, 9 p.m., $10-$12. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Guavatron & the Groove Orient: 8 p.m., $7-$20. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Marcus Mitchell: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.

The Ricca Project: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Sista MaryBeth Band: 7 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.

Steven A. Clark: 9 p.m., $10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Zeta, Holocausto, & Fat Sun: 9 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.

Friday, Sept. 7

1983: With Killed by Florida, the Ouchies, and others, 8 p.m., $7-$10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.

Alestorm: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The Brooklyn Invasion: With Rockness Monsta, Craig G, and Illa Ghee, 10 p.m., $20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Friday Night Sound Waves With Free Rads: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, fridaynightsoundwaves.com.

GAWP: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

J.L. Fulks: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

JM & the Sweets: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.

Johan Danno & Friends: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Justin Jeffreys: 9 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.

k.d. lang: 8 p.m., $30-$109. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Keith Johns
Keith Johns
Courtesy photo

Keith Johns: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Legião Urbana: 9 p.m., $98. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5600, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.

Odd Stars: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.

Psychic Ghost: 9 p.m., Free. The Phoenix Charity Bar, 25 S. J St., Lake Worth.

Spam Allstars: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Spred the Dub: 9 p.m., Free. The Brass Tap, 551 N. Federal Hwy. Suite 600, Fort Lauderdale, 754-200-8648, brasstapbeerbar.com/ftlauderdale.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Angra: 7 p.m., $20-$60. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Bryce Allyn Band: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Bumblefest 2018: With Lumerians, Scott Yoder, Santoros, Gustaf, and others, 6 p.m., $10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.

Diogo Nogueira: 6 p.m., Free. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

Expressway to the Stars: 8 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.

Feel the Spirit With Jellybean Benitez: 9 p.m., $10-$15/$20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

The Best Concerts in Broward and Palm Beach This Week
Courtesy RCA Records

G-Eazy: With Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and others, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$89.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

A Good Rosé: 8 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.

Gran Combo, Jerry Rivera. & Charlie Zaa: 8 p.m., $49-$197. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Marcus Amaya & Sam Villamizar: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.

¡Mayday!: 9 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.

Ozuna: 8 p.m., $49-$500. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Paul Simon: 8 p.m., $45.75-$170.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Spred the Dub: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Blessthefall: 6 p.m., $19. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Boogaloonies: 1:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.

Donna Singer: 7 p.m., $25-$40. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.

The Heavy Pets, Fusik, & Prosthetic Minds: 5 p.m., $15-$30. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Molotov: 7 p.m., $42-$92. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Mona Lisa Tribe: 2:30 p.m., Fre. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.

Shack Daddys: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >