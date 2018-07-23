There's no bigger concert event in town this week than the return of Britney Spears, who has not played in South Florida since 2011. She'll bring her Las Vegas show "Piece of Me" to the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will also play on Tuesday night.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, July 23
Beth Cohen Duo: 6 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring RJ Howson., 8 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
The Faceless: 6 p.m., $17-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Tuesday, July 24
Beth Cohen Duo: 6 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper: 7:30 p.m., $95-$355. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
The Smashing Pumpkins: 7 p.m., $29-$125. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Wednesday, July 25
Anthony Green: 7 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
David K: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-353-5888, lifetastesbetter.com.
J Bay: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
James McCoy Trio: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Thursday, July 26
James McCoy Quartet: With Jeff Taylor, 6 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Johan Danno: 10 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Mitch Herrick: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Seventh Anniversary Celebration: With the Heavy Pets, 8 p.m., $12-$20 General Admission $15 Day Of Show. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Substructure: With Phace, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-864-4662.
Friday, July 27
Bobby Lee Rodgers: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Britney Spears: 8 p.m., $105-$330. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Del Pelson & IOH: 9 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Donavon Frankenreiter: 8 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Friday Night Sound Waves With Rogue Theory: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FridayNightSoundWaves.com.
Janelle Monae: 7:30 p.m., $45-$75. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Mass: With Astari Nite, Grinder 6, and others, 10 p.m., $5. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Mona Lisa Tribe: With Ella Herrera and the Indigo Dreamers, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Night Bass: With AC Slater, Dombresky, and others, 10 p.m., $20-$30. Club Space, 34 Northeast 11th Street, Miami.
Seventh Anniversary Celebration With Cowboy Mouth: 9 p.m., $35-$50. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Spiral Light, a Tribute to the Grateful Dead: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Toledo: 10:30 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Two Feet: 10 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Saturday, July 28
Before March & Elevator Fight Club: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Britney Spears: 8 p.m., $105-$330. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
The Copper Tones: 9 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Damon Fowler: With Deal James, 7 p.m., $10-$20/$15-$30. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.
Dave Matthews Band: 8 p.m., $49.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
El Dub Metal Festival: With Remembering Never, Kaonashi, Bloodbathe, and others., 7 p.m., $15-$20. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Fuel: 8 p.m., $25-$300. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Jimmy Williamson: 7 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Seventh Anniversary Celebration With Cowboy Mouth: 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Shauna Sweeney: 8 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.
Spred the Dub: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Sunday, July 29
J.M. and the Sweets: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Paolo Rocco & Andre Gazolla: 2 p.m., $12-$25. Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2222.
