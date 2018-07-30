Have mid-2000's nostalgia tours arrived already? Mid-aughts emo pop rockers Panic! at the Disco are headed to the BB&T Center this week, but the revamped band have had enough success with their latest album to defy the dreaded nostalgia act label. Still, much of their discography is a blast from the past, but they'll showcase a taste of the future with rising star (and lesbian Jesus) Hayley Kiyoko as their opening act. And for something completely different, head to O'Malley's for a set by video game-obsessed metal band, Powerglove.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, July 30