Have mid-2000's nostalgia tours arrived already? Mid-aughts emo pop rockers Panic! at the Disco are headed to the BB&T Center this week, but the revamped band have had enough success with their latest album to defy the dreaded nostalgia act label. Still, much of their discography is a blast from the past, but they'll showcase a taste of the future with rising star (and lesbian Jesus) Hayley Kiyoko as their opening act. And for something completely different, head to O'Malley's for a set by video game-obsessed metal band, Powerglove.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, July 30
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Graham Wood Drout, 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Brad Brock: 8 p.m., Free. Square Grouper, 1111 Love St., Jupiter, 561-743-3270, squaregrouper.net.
Joey Gilmore: 6:30 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Kyle Smith Band: With Space Coast Ghosts and Vibes Farm, 9 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.
Leesa Richards Trio: 6 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-200-6344, thebalconylasolas.com.
Mean Mary: 7 p.m., Free. Rudy's Pub, 21 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-602-5307, facebook.com/rudysstandupsaloon.
Money Man: 11 p.m., $25-$40. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.
Neil Bacher: 7 p.m., Free. Harold's Coffee Lounge, 509 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6366, haroldscoffee.com.
Susan Merritt Trio: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Blind Monk, 410 Evernia St. #107, West Palm Beach, 561-833-3605, theblindmonk.com.
Tuesday, July 31
Abby Owens: 8 p.m., Free. Square Grouper, 1111 Love St., Jupiter, 561-743-3270, squaregrouper.net.
Ashley Christine: 7:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Leesa Richards Trio: 6 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-200-6344, thebalconylasolas.com.
Mel Williams: 6:30 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Panic! At the Disco: 7 p.m., $26.50-$66.50. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Big Harvest: 11 p.m., Free. Original Fat Cat's, 320 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-5867, facebook.com/originalfatcats.
Counting Crows: 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$125. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
The Future Prezidents: 9 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Church of Dub: With Weird at First, Mykal Morrison and Brian Bianco, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Crazy Fingers: 8:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Monty: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Powerglove: 7 p.m., $15-$18. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Friday, Aug. 3
'70s Soul Jam: With the Stylistics, the Dramatics featuring Willie Ford, and Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, 8 p.m., $40-$60. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Afrobeta: With YellowJack Sushi, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Audien: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Club Space, 34 Northeast 11th Street, Miami.
DJ Kent Lawlor: 11:45 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Friday Night Sound Waves With JM & the Sweets: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, goriverwalk.com.
Guavatron: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
The Intracoastals: 9 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.
Jorge & Mateus: 9 p.m., $86. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Lauren Mitchell Band: 8:30 p.m., $15-$20. The Venu, The Venu 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach.
Soulpax & NovemberMay: 10 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Yardij, Drive Drive, Embers Dawn & Supergold: 8 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Champagne Superchillin': 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Cocodrills Pool Party: With Antonio Estrada, Keith Christopher, J.Disko, and others, 2 p.m., $0-$25. Hotel Morrison, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member, 28 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach.
Florida Euphoria: 9 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Guavatron: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Kesha & Macklemore: 7 p.m., $8.90-$122. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Kiss Alive: 7 p.m., $20-$40/$25-$50. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.
Mas Miami With the Lebatard Brothers: With Magic City Hippies, Jacuzzi Boys, and Cortadito, 7:30 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town: 7 p.m., $34.25-$109. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Mishka: 9 p.m. Guanabanas, 960 N. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.
Red Light Motel: 8 p.m., $5. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Slip N Slide Records Summer Bash 2018: With Trina, Trick Daddy, Teenear, Mike Smiff, and others, 12 p.m., Free. C. B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, 954-357-5170, broward.org/parks/cbsmithpark.
Victoria Leigh Trio: 4 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Black V Neck: 2 p.m., Free-$5. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysbeachpub.com.
Boe S: 11 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.
Emo Night Brooklyn: 10 p.m., $10-$13. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Hippiefest 2018: 6 p.m., $47.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Locals Only: With MMW, Lucinanothelegend, Aegis Young, Free Chris, and others, 7 p.m., Free-$10. Bamboo Room, 25 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-585-2583, bambooroommusic.com.
Steel Brothers Band: With Kilmo & the Killers, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
