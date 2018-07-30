 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week
Marta Xochilt Perez

The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Celia Almeida | July 30, 2018 | 8:12am
AA

Have mid-2000's nostalgia tours arrived already? Mid-aughts emo pop rockers Panic! at the Disco are headed to the BB&T Center this week, but the revamped band have had enough success with their latest album to defy the dreaded nostalgia act label. Still, much of their discography is a blast from the past, but they'll showcase a taste of the future with rising star (and lesbian Jesus) Hayley Kiyoko as their opening act. And for something completely different, head to O'Malley's for a set by video game-obsessed metal band, Powerglove.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, July 30

Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Graham Wood Drout, 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Brad Brock: 8 p.m., Free. Square Grouper, 1111 Love St., Jupiter, 561-743-3270, squaregrouper.net.

Joey Gilmore: 6:30 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

Kyle Smith Band: With Space Coast Ghosts and Vibes Farm, 9 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.

Leesa Richards Trio: 6 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-200-6344, thebalconylasolas.com.

Mean Mary: 7 p.m., Free. Rudy's Pub, 21 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-602-5307, facebook.com/rudysstandupsaloon.

Money Man: 11 p.m., $25-$40. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.

Neil Bacher: 7 p.m., Free. Harold's Coffee Lounge, 509 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6366, haroldscoffee.com.

Susan Merritt Trio: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Blind Monk, 410 Evernia St. #107, West Palm Beach, 561-833-3605, theblindmonk.com.

Tuesday, July 31

Abby Owens: 8 p.m., Free. Square Grouper, 1111 Love St., Jupiter, 561-743-3270, squaregrouper.net.

Ashley Christine: 7:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.

Leesa Richards Trio: 6 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-200-6344, thebalconylasolas.com.

Mel Williams: 6:30 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.EXPAND
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.
Jimmy Fontaine

Panic! At the Disco: 7 p.m., $26.50-$66.50. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Big Harvest: 11 p.m., Free. Original Fat Cat's, 320 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-5867, facebook.com/originalfatcats.

Counting Crows: 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$125. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

The Future Prezidents: 9 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.

Thursday, Aug. 2

Church of Dub: With Weird at First, Mykal Morrison and Brian Bianco, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Crazy Fingers: 8:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.

Monty: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

PowergloveEXPAND
Powerglove
Courtesy photo

Powerglove: 7 p.m., $15-$18. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Friday, Aug. 3

'70s Soul Jam: With the Stylistics, the Dramatics featuring Willie Ford, and Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, 8 p.m., $40-$60. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Afrobeta: With YellowJack Sushi, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Audien: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Club Space, 34 Northeast 11th Street, Miami.

DJ Kent Lawlor: 11:45 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Friday Night Sound Waves With JM & the Sweets: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, goriverwalk.com.

Guavatron: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

The Intracoastals: 9 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.

Jorge & Mateus: 9 p.m., $86. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Lauren Mitchell Band: 8:30 p.m., $15-$20. The Venu, The Venu 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach.

Soulpax & NovemberMay: 10 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.

Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Yardij, Drive Drive, Embers Dawn & Supergold: 8 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Champagne Superchillin': 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Cocodrills Pool Party: With Antonio Estrada, Keith Christopher, J.Disko, and others, 2 p.m., $0-$25. Hotel Morrison, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member, 28 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach.

Florida Euphoria: 9 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Guavatron: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

KeshaEXPAND
Kesha
Photo by Olivia Bee

Kesha & Macklemore: 7 p.m., $8.90-$122. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Kiss Alive: 7 p.m., $20-$40/$25-$50. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.

Mas Miami With the Lebatard Brothers: With Magic City Hippies, Jacuzzi Boys, and Cortadito, 7:30 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town: 7 p.m., $34.25-$109. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Mishka: 9 p.m. Guanabanas, 960 N. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.

Red Light Motel: 8 p.m., $5. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Slip N Slide Records Summer Bash 2018: With Trina, Trick Daddy, Teenear, Mike Smiff, and others, 12 p.m., Free. C. B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, 954-357-5170, broward.org/parks/cbsmithpark.

Victoria Leigh Trio: 4 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Black V Neck: 2 p.m., Free-$5. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysbeachpub.com.

Boe S: 11 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.

Emo Night Brooklyn: 10 p.m., $10-$13. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Hippiefest 2018: 6 p.m., $47.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Locals Only: With MMW, Lucinanothelegend, Aegis Young, Free Chris, and others, 7 p.m., Free-$10. Bamboo Room, 25 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-585-2583, bambooroommusic.com.

Steel Brothers Band: With Kilmo & the Killers, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >