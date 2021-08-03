Steely Dan's Tour Opens With Four Unique Nights in Miami Beach

click to enlarge Steely Dan's four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach kicks off on October 5. Photo by John Vettese







Folks, it is absolutely normal to lose your mind at the fantastic news that Steely Dan is opening its latest tour, the Absolutely Normal Tour '21, in South Florida with a four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The stint kicks off a tour with a surprising number of multi-night shows in cities across the U.S., and the reason why is nothing short of fantastic.Each night at the Fillmore will feature the band performing a different album in its entirety alongside various other songs. Yes, you may start screaming out loud just like the rest of us are at the notion of getting to see Donald Fagen perform on October 5, 6, 8, or 9 — or all four nights if you're as obsessed as this reporter is.The first three shows will highlight three of the band’s masterpieces, while the last brings a true highlights mix to the Fillmore. On October 5, it will beOctober 6 will feature, and October 8 offers the audienceFolks who are heartbroken that they won't be getting full performances oforshould not be disappointed. On October 9, the band will perform selected cuts from its new live album,The album and final night feature live performances from throughout Steely Dan's career, including songs like "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Any Major Dude Will Tell You," and "Bodhisattva."Reserved seat tickets will be available for each Steely Dan performance, ranging in price from $41.50 to $265.50. If you're like us and calculated how much attending all four nights would cost you at their cheapest price point, it is, in fact, under $200 — excluding Ticketmaster fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, through Ticketmaster and at the Fillmore box office during show days, with a Live Nation presale kicking off today.To boot, each ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of eitheror. Both albums are also available as preorders to be released on September 24 (with a vinyl release set for October 1). The pairing of these albums with tickets seems to delightfully imply that concertgoers will be treated not only to various Steely Dan singles from throughout their catalog but also some of Donald Fagen's solo hits.