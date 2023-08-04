 Taylor Swift Announces More Eras Tour Dates for 2024, Including Miami | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Taylor Swift Announces More Eras Tour Dates for 2024, Including Miami

More dates have been added to the Eras Tour in 2024, including a three-night stint at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
August 4, 2023
Taylor Swift performing on the opening night of her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performing on the opening night of her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Share this:
When Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour, she literally broke Ticketmaster, causing an uproar that saw Live Nation (Ticketmaster's parent company) being questioned by Congress about its practices and critics calling for a breakup of its monopoly. But despite that rough start, the Eras Tour has been an unmitigated success.

After kicking off in Glendale, Arizona, the tour stopped in cities like Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Chicago; Denver; and Los Angeles — but not Miami. South Florida fans that wanted to see Swift live had to trek up to Tampa to catch one of her three dates in April. Perhaps Swift's team had chosen Tampa for its central location in the state, giving fans from all corners of Florida an equal chance to see the pop star in person.

Or maybe not, because today Swift announced more North American dates of the Eras Tour in 2024 on Instagram, including a three-night stint at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on October 18-20, 2024. With the hopes of making the ticket-purchasing experience less painful, Swift encourages fans to register on her site, taylorswift.com, for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan to get priority access. The presale starts on Wednesday, August 9, at 11 a.m., and the chances of any tickets being left after that are very low.
The last time Swift performed in South Florida was in 2018 as part of her Reputation Tour.

So what's the Eras Tour all about? Exactly what it sounds like. It's an homage to the ten albums she's released so far, including her latest, Midnights. In her review of the first night of the tour, Phoenix New Times' Jennifer Goldberg described it as a "three-plus hour blockbuster show, an absolutely dazzling production that incorporated smoke, fire, confetti, props, and constant eye-popping onscreen visuals."

Taylor Swift. With Gracie Abrams. 7 p.m. Friday, October 18; Saturday, October 19; and Sunday, October 20, 2024; at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets go on presale Wednesday, August 9, at 11 a.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending

Florida Rappers Bizzy Crook, iCandy, Hoosh, and Danny Towers on 50 Years of Hip-Hop

History

Florida Rappers Bizzy Crook, iCandy, Hoosh, and Danny Towers on 50 Years of Hip-Hop

By Marjua Estevez
Y&amp;T Music Releases Pete Ham Tribute Record, Shine On

Music News

Y&T Music Releases Pete Ham Tribute Record, Shine On

By David Rolland
Post Malone Finds Beauty in Slowing Down on His New Album, Austin

Concerts

Post Malone Finds Beauty in Slowing Down on His New Album, Austin

By Dinniah Bartholomew
John Fogerty Celebrates His Creedence Clearwater Revival Hits at Hard Rock Live

Concerts

John Fogerty Celebrates His Creedence Clearwater Revival Hits at Hard Rock Live

By David Rolland
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation