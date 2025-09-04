What to Know Before Hitting a Florida Music Festival

1. Carry a Fanny Pack

2. Wax (Don't Shave!)

3. Bring Disposable Hygiene Wipes

4. Stock up on Imodium



click to enlarge Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival will return to Sunshine Grove March 19-22, 2026. Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival photo

5. Invest in a Refillable Water Bottle

6. Don't Skimp on Cash

7. Wear Sunscreen

8. Arrive Early

9. Don't Try to Map Out Your Whole Day

10. Find the Sweet Spot in Front of the Stage

Florida hosts many music festivals annually, showcasing diverse genres from jazz to EDM. They attract millions of attendees (and millions of dollars!) from the north to the south, contributing significantly to the state's cultural scene and economy. But while festivals aim to provide unique and enjoyable experiences, they also create opportunities for accidents, injuries, and criminal activity. Music festivals are generally places where you want to lose yourself, not your brand-new iPhone 16.As we gear up to festival season, several festival goers and a Florida festival organizer contributed to this list of tips, from must-haves in your bag to lesser-known advice for first-timers. Below are ten ways to keep yourself calm, comfortable, and carefree while taking hundreds of pics of your festival 'fit for the 'Gram.From Lululemon's Belt Bag to a little hands-free waistie from BAGGU, there is a fanny pack for every occasion. Cheap (and cute!) options can start at around $4.99, so you don’t have to break the bank to be smart and fashionable. Goodbye, extremely pickable pockets, and hello, to your new favorite outfit accessory.Running the risk of razor burn isn’t worth it when you have limited access to showers and washrooms. Festival environments are known to be sweaty, so save yourself some heartache and wax instead.Remember that thing about limited access to sanitary facilities? There are entire companies dedicated to making wet wipes for adults now. But then again, can you really beat Pampers?Food poisoning and other gastrointestinal issues may arise due to food handling, large crowds, and poor sanitation. Consider adding Imodium to your first aid kit along with that requisite bottle of Tylenol.Dehydration can cause various health problems, from muscle cramps to heat stroke. Some suggest hydration routines, such as alternating every alcoholic drink with a glass of water. Others encourage electrolyte additives or tablets. Your best bet is to begin hydrating the night before and to keep a refillable bottle with you to maintain hydration throughout the day.Cash-free systems rely on stable internet connections and working devices. Don't assume you'll have a cell signal or that your phone won't malfunction for Apple Pay. Keep cash (and backup cash) somewhere safe.This applies even in the winter or on cloudy days. UV rays can penetrate and damage your skin year-round, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors, even more so in Florida! For maximum effectiveness, aim for a broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.Teena Peavey, general manager of Suwanee Music Park in Live Oak, FL, advises researching the venue before your arrival. Beat the lines and arrive early if possible, taking advantage of the venue's pre-festival activities or staking out a prime spot to camp when camping is allowed.You will miss shows, so be selective and don't get too burned out. If you plan on splitting up your group, set up a meeting spot at a prominent, visible landmark on the venue grounds. This not only provides a certain measure of safety, but it also helps with moving around between multiple stages throughout the event.A lesser-known trick, but a helpful one: estimate the distance between the stage's two biggest speakers and stand half that length away from the stage, in the very center. This will give you the best sound experience and set you up for great photos.Florida is a hot spot for music festivals throughout the year, offering various genres and experiences. These festivals provide a unique platform for social connections and cultural exchange, bringing some of the best music to your doorstep. Specific dates and lineups are still being announced for the 2025-2026 season. Here are a few of Florida's most popular music festivals already announced. Take note!St. AugustineSeptember 20–21, 2025MiamiOctober 17–18, 2025Live OakOctober 30–November 2, 2025OrlandoNovember 7–9, 2025OkeechobeeMarch 19–22, 2026MiamiMarch 27–29, 2026Fort LauderdaleApril 10–12, 2026Daytona BeachMay 7–10, 2026