 Ten Tips for Florida Music Festival Goers | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us
Search

What to Know Before Hitting a Florida Music Festival

Your expert guide to South Florida music festivals, what to pack, expect, and know before diving into the season.
September 4, 2025
Image: laser lights, a disco ball, and a crowd
A scene from Despacio at III Points in 2023 Photo by ADINAYEV Media
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Florida hosts many music festivals annually, showcasing diverse genres from jazz to EDM. They attract millions of attendees (and millions of dollars!) from the north to the south, contributing significantly to the state's cultural scene and economy. But while festivals aim to provide unique and enjoyable experiences, they also create opportunities for accidents, injuries, and criminal activity. Music festivals are generally places where you want to lose yourself, not your brand-new iPhone 16.

As we gear up to festival season, several festival goers and a Florida festival organizer contributed to this list of tips, from must-haves in your bag to lesser-known advice for first-timers. Below are ten ways to keep yourself calm, comfortable, and carefree while taking hundreds of pics of your festival 'fit for the 'Gram.


1. Carry a Fanny Pack

From Lululemon's Belt Bag to a little hands-free waistie from BAGGU, there is a fanny pack for every occasion. Cheap (and cute!) options can start at around $4.99, so you don’t have to break the bank to be smart and fashionable. Goodbye, extremely pickable pockets, and hello, to your new favorite outfit accessory.


2. Wax (Don't Shave!)

Running the risk of razor burn isn’t worth it when you have limited access to showers and washrooms. Festival environments are known to be sweaty, so save yourself some heartache and wax instead.


3. Bring Disposable Hygiene Wipes

Remember that thing about limited access to sanitary facilities? There are entire companies dedicated to making wet wipes for adults now. But then again, can you really beat Pampers?


4. Stock up on Imodium

Food poisoning and other gastrointestinal issues may arise due to food handling, large crowds, and poor sanitation. Consider adding Imodium to your first aid kit along with that requisite bottle of Tylenol.
click to enlarge Aerial shot of the crowd at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival will return to Sunshine Grove March 19-22, 2026.
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival photo

5. Invest in a Refillable Water Bottle

Dehydration can cause various health problems, from muscle cramps to heat stroke. Some suggest hydration routines, such as alternating every alcoholic drink with a glass of water. Others encourage electrolyte additives or tablets. Your best bet is to begin hydrating the night before and to keep a refillable bottle with you to maintain hydration throughout the day.


6. Don't Skimp on Cash

Cash-free systems rely on stable internet connections and working devices. Don't assume you'll have a cell signal or that your phone won't malfunction for Apple Pay. Keep cash (and backup cash) somewhere safe.


7. Wear Sunscreen

This applies even in the winter or on cloudy days. UV rays can penetrate and damage your skin year-round, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors, even more so in Florida! For maximum effectiveness, aim for a broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.


8. Arrive Early

Teena Peavey, general manager of Suwanee Music Park in Live Oak, FL, advises researching the venue before your arrival. Beat the lines and arrive early if possible, taking advantage of the venue's pre-festival activities or staking out a prime spot to camp when camping is allowed.


9. Don't Try to Map Out Your Whole Day

You will miss shows, so be selective and don't get too burned out. If you plan on splitting up your group, set up a meeting spot at a prominent, visible landmark on the venue grounds. This not only provides a certain measure of safety, but it also helps with moving around between multiple stages throughout the event.


10. Find the Sweet Spot in Front of the Stage

A lesser-known trick, but a helpful one: estimate the distance between the stage's two biggest speakers and stand half that length away from the stage, in the very center. This will give you the best sound experience and set you up for great photos.


Florida is a hot spot for music festivals throughout the year, offering various genres and experiences. These festivals provide a unique platform for social connections and cultural exchange, bringing some of the best music to your doorstep. Specific dates and lineups are still being announced for the 2025-2026 season. Here are a few of Florida's most popular music festivals already announced. Take note!

Sing Out Loud Festival
St. Augustine
September 20–21, 2025
Tickets

III Points
Miami
October 17–18, 2025
Tickets

Suwannee Hulaween
Live Oak
October 30–November 2, 2025
Tickets

EDC Orlando
Orlando
November 7–9, 2025
Tickets

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
Okeechobee
March 19–22, 2026
Tickets

Ultra Music Festival
Miami
March 27–29, 2026
Tickets

Tortuga Music Festival
 Fort Lauderdale
April 10–12, 2026
Buy Tickets

Welcome to Rockville
Daytona Beach
May 7–10, 2026
Tickets
A message from Associate Editor Jose D. Duran: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Today
Image: Ghost Wasted No Time Sunday Night

Reviews

Ghost Wasted No Time Sunday Night

By David Rolland
Image: When the Music is Over: Saying Goodbye to '60s Legends

Media

When the Music is Over: Saying Goodbye to '60s Legends

By Jason LeValley
Image: Meet Miami New Times Music Editor Flor Franceschetti

Local Music

Meet Miami New Times Music Editor Flor Franceschetti

By Flor Franceschetti
Image: Stevie Nicks Will Perform at Hard Rock Live in September

Concert Previews

Stevie Nicks Will Perform at Hard Rock Live in September

By Jose D. Duran
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation