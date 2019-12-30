The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Victor Wainwright and the Train are coming to Boston’s on the Beach for New Year's Eve — don’t miss the Grammy-nominated blues band as they bring their storytelling and cure for the blues to Delray Beach. If electronic is more your speed, the duo Sonic Shaman will play a free show at Grandview Public Market — don’t miss out on the weirdness this Saturday.

Stay ahead of upcoming shows with New Times' South Florida concert schedule.

Scott Sharrard

Get that funky blues in before the end of the year, and there is no better chance to do that one last time for 2019 then with checking out Scott Sharrard. The funk oozes from the man’s guitar chords and vocals as an impressive blues talent that is known originally as the lead guitarist for the Gregg Allman Band but who, as a seriously prolific songwriter, has put out several solo albums, his most recent, 2018’s Saving Grace where you get to hear Scott front and center. The albums title track is an amazing display of Scott’s musicianship abilities. He makes his guitar cry throughout the entire album and we are all the better for it. To see a journeyman musician who has a rap sheet of working with some of the greatest artists in the world, to become the centerpiece for his newest work, shows that everything good comes in time. The track Everything A Good Man Needs featuring Taj Mahal, has the horns, the lyrics and the blistering blues guitar that Americans will never get enough of. Scott Sharrard will be performing on New Years eve for the Brothers & Sisters Annual Holiday Jam with Jaimoe, Marc Quinones, and more. 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 31 at the Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; 561-395-2929; funkybiscuit.com. Tickets start at $40 via eventbrite.com.

Kick of the new year with some boogie-woogie with Victor Wainwright and the Train on Tuesday night. JL Photography

Victor Wainwright and the Train

New Year's Eve is turning into a cultural event in South Florida. Blues pianist Victor Wainwright and his band copped a Grammy nomination for their self-titled album from 2018. Wainwright's storytelling ability shows the essence that great American blues music is steeped in. On songs like "Money," one can relate to the complications of all the hands that are out, from the IRS to criminals without the suit and tie, all looking to take from you, to rob you whenever you make a few bucks for yourself. With Wainwright, as with any great blues band, they tell an all too familiar story — but do it in their own inimitable way. Catch Wainwright playing his piano live — and get a shot of energy that feels like something only fans of Fats Domino would understand. 10 p.m. Tuesday, December 31 at Boston’s on the Beach, 40 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561-278-3364; bostonsonthebeach.com. Tickets start at $70 via eventbrite.com.

Artikal brings its Jamaican-infused sound to Delray Beach on Friday night. Photo courtesy of Artikal Sound System

Artikal Sound System

One thing constant in South Florida is the influence reggae and Caribbean music have on the culture. With beaches that run along both sides of this state, there will always be room for those smooth beach vibes. Artikal Sound System is an example of this influence. They are far more than just a reggae band, and with their records you can feel the influences of blues and rock on songs like the title tune off of their EP Time. On tracks like "Changes" and "Come on Over," there is that heavy Jamaican influence in the music, even as the vocals ring indie-style. Much like the eclectic influences that spur so much of our culture down here, so too does it help shape Artikal Sound System. 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 3 at Old School Square Pavilion, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; 561-243-7922; oldschoolsqquare.org. Admission is free.

Sonic Shaman

Sonic Shaman is the invention of Kennedy Black and Reid Soundz, an electronic live experience that is brought to you by two individuals with immense talent and multi instrumentalists that have wowed concert goers with their ability to cruise through different genres of electronic music through their use of synths and samplers as well as live instruments. There isn’t much recorded music of Sonic Shaman’s, only a couple of loose tracks on their soundcloud page, but this could be a result of being a more, create it while you are on stage, type of band. Sonic Shaman is full of theatrics when they perform, often donning strange masks and putting together an eclectic set design that goes with their avante garde electronic music style. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4 at Grandview Public Market, 1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach; 561-323-4103; grandviewpublic.com. Free show.

Less Than Jake

Gainesville has been a stronghold for punk and ska bands for decades now. The FEST has been a ska and punk festival that has been going on in Gainesville for years, and when it happens, thousands of punk kids descend on the college town to drink PBR and slam shots while they mosh to their favorite punk and ska bands. Less Than Jake comes from this ilk. They most recently co-headlined The FEST with Against Me! and Jawbreaker at the beginning of November and are heading to South Florida. The band bleeds that true punk/ska sentiment and as a result are constantly interacting with their fans and building a strong community around their music that is so common in the punk scene. With the Supervillains, Protagonist, and the Sensibles. 7 p.m. Saturday, January 4 at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets are $22.50 via ticketmaster.com.