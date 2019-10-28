The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

2 Live Crew will be performing Thursday for the Halloween 1989 Party at Barter in Wynwood. Also, the Neighbourhood will be coming to Revolution Live on their Middle of Somewhere Tour on Friday.

Stay ahead of upcoming shows with New Times' South Florida concert schedule.

Clairo

Clairo has been releasing music online since 2013 and has found herself and the dreamy indie pop that she and her band create performing on Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Her album Immunity has garnered significant notice in the blogosphere and some have compared her rise to that of now-megastar Billie Eilish. Clairo has seen some early success with singles like “Pretty Girls” and the even more successful “Flaming Hot Cheetos.” From these early singles, one can appreciate the lo-fi production that personified the style of her video for “Pretty Girls,” in which Clairo is singing in what looks like her bedroom and recording it from her computer’s webcam. Currently on tour in North America, Clairo is yet another example of artists rising from obscurity in more organic and socially driven ways. The lead single from her LP, “Bags,” released in June, quickly went viral, with several million streams on Spotify alone. With Beabadoobee and Hello Yello. 7 p.m. Monday, October 28, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $22.50 via ticketmaster.com.

South Florida hip-hop mainstay Bleubird will play at Invasive Species Brewing on Halloween. Photo by Michael Lothrop

Bleubird

Bleubird is an independent artist that has been a pillar of the hip hop scene in South Florida since the release of his album Sloppy Doctor back in 2003. His album with Jabrjaw, Father Figures, is like a kaleidoscope of different hip hop ideals. At times you will hear a bit of a west-coast vibe to go with the sunshine that we all live under in Florida, and then at other times, he’ll pair a very eclectic style of wordplay with strange yet exciting production, like on the track “Palm Trees.” With his original voice and his reflective lifestyle raps, as long as Bleubird is still penning powerful bars that speak to the life so many down here live, it’s proof the indie hip hop scene in South Florida is far from dead. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Invasive Species Brewing, 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-666-2687; invasivespeciesbrewing.com. Admission is free.

2 Live Crew set to play at Barter Wynwood on Thursday. Photo by Chris Carter

2 Live Crew

If there was ever a collective of artists that embodied what South Florida is, it’s 2 Live Crew. There wasn’t a house party or nightclub back in the day that didn’t have hits like “Hoochie Mama” and “Pop That Pussy” blasting from the speakers. An entire culture was built around the style of 2 Live Crew and Luther Campbell’s label, Luke Records. Since 1984, 2 Live Crew pushed the boundaries of what could be said on wax. Who can forget the opening to the song “Shake a Lil’ Somethin’”? When 2 Live Crew told you to get on the dance floor, none of us growing up in the Sunshine State could say no. 2 Live Crew and their artistic expression wasn’t always welcome in Florida; in Broward County, local record store owners were arrested for selling their albums after the governor of Florida at the time, Bob Martinez, decided their music was too obscene and recommended local law enforcement take action. If it weren’t for artists like those in 2 Live Crew, who knows where we would be today regarding censorship. With DJ EFX. 9 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 786-388-0377; barterwynwood.com. Admission is free before 11 p.m.; $20 after.

Big N Slim on tap to terrorize Halloween revelers at the Hideaway on October 31. Photo courtesy of Big N Slim

Big N Slim

Is everyone ready to get out of control for Halloween? Big N Slim are prepared to make sure your heart bursts from your chest and you levitate off the dance floor. Big N Slim are known for taking the power of metal and twisting it up into intense dubstep tracks that make your skin tingle with the reminiscence of hardcore jams that they mash up and rearrange into the stuff of legends. Will they play their Marilyn Manson “Beautiful People” remix or track “Elm Street” off Killers EP: Vol. 1? One can only hope. There really is no more appropriate group to perform on Halloween. I’m both excited and terrified of what will go down on Halloween as Big N Slim terrorize crowds of partiers by taking their metal chops and applying it to electronic music — perfect for the holiday and the age we are living in. 8 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at the Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-945-5545; thehideawayftl.com. Tickets are $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

The Neighbourhood bringing Middle of Somewhere Tour to Fort Lauderdale. Photo by Alexandra Spencer

The Neighbourhood

The Neighbourhood is coming to South Florida this week for their Middle of Somewhere Tour. The band that brought the world the massive global hit “Sweater Weather,” dropped an album in 2018 entitled Hard to Imagine The Neighbourhood Ever Changing, a 21-track album with features by the legendary Ghostface Killah (Wu-Tang) on the track “Beat Take 1,” Nipsey Hussle (RIP) on the track “Livin’ in a Dream,” and on the track “Kill Us All,” we get a feature from Miami native Denzel Curry. The tour is named after the band’s latest single, released in August, and is a departure of sorts from their past music-making. Middle of Somewhere has the feel of a more somber summer single that has a lightness to it that isn’t necessarily common in the Neighbourhood’s body of work. With Slow Hollows and Claud. 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $32.50 via ticketmaster.com.