 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
4
Jaimoe
Jaimoe
Richard Pelzer

After 60 Years of Drumming, Jaimoe Will Headline Wanee Block Party

David Rolland | March 20, 2019 | 1:36pm
AA

After almost a decade and a half, the organizers of Wanee Music Festival say they might be calling it quits on their extravaganza in North Florida. But fans of the annual event started by the Allman Brothers Band in 2005 need not mope: A new tradition (closer to home) will begin with Wanee Block Party, set for Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, at Revolution Live. It will offer three stages of music headlined by original Allman Brothers Band drummer Jaimoe and his Jaimoe's Jasssz Band.

Jaimoe's drumming career spans almost the entirety of the rock 'n' roll era. "I'd listen to the New Orleans radio station WBOK," Jaimoe tells New Times. "They had this DJ, Okey-Dokey. I loved Elvis and Ricky Nelson." It was jazz that inspired him to pick up the drumsticks in 1959 when he was 14 years old. "I heard Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. It knocked me out."

A saxophonist and fellow Mississippian, Donald "Cadillac" Henry, took Jaimoe under his wing. By the age of 21, Jaimoe was drumming with legends. "Cadillac called me in 1965. He had me play with Chet Taylor, who had a high voice that would make chicks throw their underwear. I studied music on the road with Otis Redding, Percy Sledge, Patti LaBelle. I played all the black theaters, like the Apollo. It was school to me. But I had to go home 'cause I wasn't making any money."

Related Stories

His cash flow improved after he cofounded the Allman Brothers Band in Jacksonville in 1969. Performing with those Southern-rock legends changed his impression of white musicians. "I used to play music by imitating people. A lot of white cats never stopped imitating. It made me think white people couldn't play music." His new bandmates opened his mind. "We played some R&B with a different approach. The music was good. They didn't imitate; they intimidated. Gregg Allman's 'Whipping Post' intimidated people to play it."

Jaimoe's steady beat helped the Allman Brothers Band sell millions of records and snag a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band called it quits after a series of final shows in 2014. With Jaimoe's Jasssz Band, he carries on the Allman legacy as well as his own. Jaimoe will demonstrate his considerable drumming skills Friday and Saturday night. "You'll have a good time when I'm playing. I want people to dance. Don't just sit there and shake your head. If you don't have a good time when I play, it's your own damn fault."

Wanee Block Party. 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $35.50 via ticketmaster.com.

 
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for New Times Broward-Palm Beach and Miami New Times. His mornings are spent educating his toddler daughter on becoming a music snob. His spare time is spent dabbling in writing fiction and screenplays whose subjects are mostly music snobs.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: