Kanye West's Jesus Is King Concert Film Coming to South Florida UPDATED

Update: In addition to premiering at the AutoNation IMAX Theater, Jesus Is King will also screen at AMC Sunset Place 24, Cobb Dolphin 19, Regal Kendall, Regal South Beach, Regal Sawgrass, and AMC Pembroke Lake 9. For tickets and showtimes, visit jesusisking.imax.com/tickets.

There's a chill in the air. A sense of foreboding sets in. You know the feeling. You've felt it before. It's Yeezy season, and it's closer than ever.

After being pushed back from its original release date of September 27, Kanye West's new album, Jesus Is King, will finally drop this Friday, October 25. There's more: Kanye will release a film of the same name, and it'll play in South Florida — in IMAX 3D.

The Museum of Discovery and Science's AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater in Fort Lauderdale, the only such venue in South Florida, announced via a media release that it will premiere Jesus Is King this Thursday, October 24, at 10:25 p.m., which will fall in line with the album's release at midnight. The film will then show for a week at the theater, ending its run October 31.

According to the media release, Jesus Is King documents a special edition of West's Sunday Service concert series filmed at the Roden Crater, where artist James Turrell's created a massive land artwork in the Arizona high desert. West donated $10 million to assist Turrell in completing the project, which has been in progress since 1974.

West has been touring his Sunday Service shows, which are essentially church services incorporating his music, since earlier this year. He's taken the show to Coachella, New York, and, most recently, Jamaica. The rapper has attracted controversy for staging the services. Some critics have accused him of disrespecting observant Christians by selling merchandise at certain locations; his New York service sparked walkouts. Other detractors have said this recent dalliance with spirituality is a cynical attempt to distract from — or further evidence of — his turn toward right-wing politics. Whatever the case, we can all certainly agree that Kanye just keeps being Kanye.

Film tickets are available on the museum's website or at the box office. To pre-order the album Jesus Is King — which will definitely come out this time, apparently — visit shop.kanyewest.com.

Jesus Is King South Florida premiere. 10:25 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-713-0930; mods.org. Tickets cost $12 to $26 via brownpapertickets.com.