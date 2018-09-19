 


Andy Grammer
Andy Grammer
Photo by Chris Phelps

"Honey, I'm Good" Artist Andy Grammer: "Touring Is My Favorite Part of Life"

Jesse Scott | September 19, 2018 | 10:21am
There’s a whole lot more to Andy Grammer than catchy hits and really nice hair.

Music remains the singer-songwriter’s creative backbone. He’ll headline Revolution Live Sunday, September 30, when the Good Parts Tour rolls into town.

“This tour is really special... There’s a palpable sweetness from everyone who’s come out thus far,” Grammer says. “Whereas people would sing the hits before, we have people singing every word of every song. Touring is my favorite part of life.”

The 34-year-old’s third full-length album, December 2017's The Good Parts, offers fan faves such as “Fresh Eyes,” “Give Love,” and “Smoke Clears.” His hits over the years also include “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine by Me,” “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah),” and the multi-platinum single “Honey, I’m Good.”

In addition to rockin’ out in his own undeniably pop-rock yet lyrically thoughtful way, Grammer is diving into some different realms at his shows these days. Among them is spoken-word poetry.

“I’ve definitely been stretching out what a pop musician is able to do up there,” he laughs. “But seriously, I got into poetry and thought, What am I going to do, an open-mike night? And then I thought, I have a mike right here during my shows. Let’s take the melody out and let everything rest on the words. It could be cool. I knew it was a risk, but so far, people seem to be enjoying it.”

Grammer hopes to release a poetry book someday. In the meantime, he recently premiered his own podcast, The Good Parts, diving into guests’ personal stories, philosophies, and a-ha moments. Guests thus far have included Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Jillian Michaels, Derek Hough, and Perez Hilton.

“In the social media age, it feels like we have to cut everything short... like to little 15-second clips... especially around deeper topics,” he says. “It’s nice to talk about a subject for an hour. I’m so interested in asking questions and need a good hour to go in deep.”

And when he says deep, he means deeply personal. “Right now, in general, there’s not a whole lot of spiritual talking in our world,” he says. “But there is so much more to life. I like to ask, ‘What’s the most spiritual experience you’ve ever had?' And everyone has really good answers.”

Andy Grammer. 7 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $25.50 via ticketmaster.com.

