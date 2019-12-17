 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Jonas Borthers have visited South Florida twice in 2019 and are set to perform here twice more before year's end.EXPAND
The Jonas Borthers have visited South Florida twice in 2019 and are set to perform here twice more before year's end.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Y100’s Jingle Ball Will Wrap Up a Fine Decade of Pop

Patricia Cárdenas | December 17, 2019 | 2:24pm
AA

The pop music of the 2010s was unpredictable and frustrating.

The decade began with Lady Gaga at her most shocking and iconic, weaved through dubstep and shuffling, eventually ran dry on material from Rihanna, included the occasional burst of work from Beyoncé, and, all the while, Drake operated in his own lane and reinvented his sound time and time again.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift showed us her electropop cards and went full Billboard with the help of superstar producer Max Martin, and later collaborated with everyone’s favorite '80s-loving studio whiz, Jack Antonoff. The Fun frontman also spent the decade helping to share Lorde’s sophomore studio album — Melodrama — and Lana Del Rey’s greatest work yet.

As we gear up to say goodbye to 2019 — the year of “Old Town Road” and “Bad Guy” — we’ve been bombarded with lists counting down the highs and lows of both the year and the decade.

But this season is more than just for best-of roundups and seemingly endless plays of Wham’s “Last Christmas”: It’s also time for Y100's Jingle Ball. The pop music concert series is both a farewell to the radio-ready hits that were thrown at our faces and a hello to the fresh faces whose distinct brand of pop might sweep us off our feet in the 2020s.

As the decade comes to a close, it might sound silly to say the best way to spend a December night is with Niall Horan, Ozuna, and the Jonas Brothers. But what else are you doing this holiday season? That's why this year’s Y100 Jingle Ball has South Florida written all over it.

Headlined by the Jonas Brothers, the shows sees the return of the singing siblings, who played not one, but two South Florida shows as part of their comeback Happiness Begins tour. That includes their wild opening date at the American Airlines Arena that proved the brothers are strong as ever. The Jonases had a great pop year with their hit singles "Sucker," "Only Human," and summer crossover hit "Runaway," featuring Daddy Yankee, Sebastián Yatra, and Natti Natasha.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 / 10:30pm @ The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater 1700 Washington Ave Miami Beach FL 33139
    1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach FL 33139
    View more dates and times at this location >

  • Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 / 8:00pm @ King Center For The Performing Arts 3865 N Wickham Road Melbourne FL 32935
    3865 N Wickham Road, Melbourne FL 32935

  • Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 / 8:00pm @ King Center For The Performing Arts 3865 N Wickham Road Melbourne FL 32935
    3865 N Wickham Road, Melbourne FL 32935

Not only will the brothers lead Jingle Ball three days before Christmas, but they will also take over the Fontainebleau for a very Miami New Year’s Eve celebration.

One Direction alum Niall Horan is also on the Jingle Ball lineup. Since the boy band’s hiatus, the Irishman has released folksy-funky, chivalrous, inoffensive pop. His latest single, “Nice to Meet Ya,” checks off all of those descriptors. Horan's slot here is also a reminder of his and his bandmates' importance in marking the decade for a newer generation of poptimists.

Other popular boy bands on the roster include the Latinx sensation CNCO — which had a major moment in 2016 with "Reggaeton Lento" — as well as the L.A. five-piece Why Don't We.

Ozuna, one of the hottest stars of this decade's new wave of reggaeton, will bring his hits "Danzau" and "La Modelo" to this show, which will also include appearances by singer-songwriters Zara Larsson and AJ Mitchell. Hitmaker Khalid, who performed at 2018's Jingle Ball, will return for this year's edition.

Regardless of whether you're dying to see the Jonas Brother and a pack of guests take over South Florida again, Jingle Ball is more than just a concert: It’s a holiday celebration and an encapsulation of the mood of pop music as seen through a variety of genres and styles.

Whether you'll admit it or not, you danced to Top 40 all decade. You might as well do it for one more night while the decade is still here.

Y100's Jingle Ball. With the Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Ozuna, and others. 7 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $36 to $501 via ticketmaster.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >