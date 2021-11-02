The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Metallica, Boys Noize, 100 Gecs, Konshens, and More

This week, Miami shakes off the post-Halloween hangover with several notable live performances. On Thursday, Metallica puts the "hard rock" in Hard Rock Live; German-Iraqi producer Boys Noize celebrates the release of his new album, +/-, at 1-800-Lucky; hyperpop figureheads 100 Gecs bring the noise to Revolution Live; and dancehall act Konshens stops by Oasis Wynwood.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Tuesday, November 2

Juke: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Keb' Mo': 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$55.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, November 3

Dan + Shay: 8 p.m., $55-$125. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Elevation Worship with Steven Furtick: 7 p.m., $24.50-$99.50. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Frozen Soul: With Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth, and Innoculation, 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.







Madison Beer: 7 p.m., $30.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Manny Echazabal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, November 4

Dalex: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

DJ Skull: 11 p.m., $15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Eliminate: 9 p.m., $0-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Five Venoms: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Gaiya and Adolfo Herrera: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Isaiah Rashad: 7 p.m., $26.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Keith Johns: 9-11 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Metallica: 8 p.m., $130-$380. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Ruben Caban: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, November 5

Adam Scone: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Bòfré: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Bonobo: 8 p.m., $30-$50. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Boys Noize: 10 p.m., $10-$30. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Chucho Valdés: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

A Day to Remember: With Asking Alexandria and Point North, 7 p.m., $55-$95. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Erykah Badu: With Goodie Mob and Scarface, 8 p.m., $69-$250. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

G. Love & Special Sauce: 7:30 p.m., $24.99. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Galactic: With Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, 8:30 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Giammarco Orsini: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Jimpster: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

KISS: 7:30 p.m., $39.50+. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

La Oreja de Van Gogh: 9 p.m., $49-$130. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Matador: 9 p.m., Free-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Qrion: 9 p.m., $25-$35. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Rascal: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Steve Aoki: With Dave Sol., 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

The Millennium Tour: With Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, and others, 8 p.m., $45.50-$350. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Walker & Royce and LP Giobbi: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Saturday, November 6

100 gecs: 7:30 p.m., $21.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Afrojack: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Art Mirage: With Sdot, Katrella, Prez, and Pegeez., 3 p.m., Free. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Chris Liebing and Hiroko Yamamura: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Durante, Enamour, Lauren Mia: 9 p.m., $25-$35. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Festival de la Zalsa 2: 4 p.m., $40-$999. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Ja Rule: With Eric Dlux., 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Mago de Oz: 8 p.m., $48.50-$95. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Marcellus Pittman and Juan Ramos: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Nhii: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Nora En Pure: 11 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Prato: 9:30 p.m., Free. Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami, 305-912-7390, lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.

Sebastian Bach: With Kaleido, 7:30 p.m., $32. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Sonny East Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tritonal: 8 p.m., $20-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

White Ring: With Floorless and Phantasman, 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

X-Coast: With Mutant Pete and DJ Ray., 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Sunday, November 7

Damaged Good: With Zeus., 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jackie Evancho: 7 p.m., $37-$67. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Jan Blomqvist and Sainte Vie: 10 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Konshens: 5 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Manny Swagg: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6 p.m., $39-$139. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Myke Towers: 8 p.m., $69-$250. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

ZZ Top: 7 p.m., $45-$90. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.