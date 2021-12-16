Support Us

Kesha Lands at Hard Rock Live This Spring Before Her Music Cruise to the Bahamas

December 16, 2021 11:10AM

Kesha
Kesha Photo courtesy of Hard Rock Live
Early in 2020, before the pandemic took hold of the world, Kesha released her fourth album, High Road. After an introspective and somber effort, 2017's Rainbow, the album felt like a return to form for the singer-songwriter. It was more joyful, harking back to the carefree pop of her early 2010s sound.

She was set to embark on the High Road Tour in support of the album in April 2020 — but we all know how that turned out. It wouldn't be until this past summer's Kesha Live Tour that she could finally perform her new material in front of audiences. The 19-city tour wrapped up in September, with a final stop at the Amory in Minneapolis.

Now Kesha has announced an additional eight shows as part of the Kesha Live Tour for 2022, including a stop at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 30. "Due to popular demand, I am returning to incite the party and enhance the boogie yet again this coming spring," Kesha said in a statement.

If the setlist from the 2021 shows is any indication, fans can expect the singer to mix in fan favorites like "Tik Tok," "We R Who We R," and "Your Love Is My Drug" alongside newer material like "Raising Hell," "Praying," and "Shadow."

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, December 17, at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $60 to $105.

But that's not all. For the biggest Kesha fans out there, the singer will embark on the Kesha's Weird + Wonderful Rainbow Ride Cruise, leaving from PortMiami on April 1 on the Norwegian Pearl. In addition to Kesha, the musical lineup include the Struts, Betty Who, Big Freedia, Wrabel, and Captain Cuts alongside drag performers Detox, Monét X Change, Thorgy Thor, and more. The four-day experience will stop at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas before returning to Miami.

If you want to embark on the high seas with Kesha, prices range from $705 to $5,101 per person for current cabin availability.

Kesha. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $60 to $105 via ticketmaster.com.
