Feel the Love at Rolling Loud's Virtual Festival with Fetty Wap, Lil Skies, and Yung Bleu

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of South Florida and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Fetty Wap's "Trap Queen" is one of the most romantic songs of the past ten years.

"She my trap queen let her hit the bando/We be counting up watch how far them bands go/We just set a goal, talking matching Lambos."

If that doesn't tug at your heartstrings, nothing will.

Perhaps that's why Rolling Loud tapped the "679" rapper to headline the Valentine's Day edition of its Loud Stream series, set for Wednesday, February 10, and Thursday, February 11. The event is the third iteration of the virtual concert series, which kicked off last year after the homegrown festival announced its partnership with the streaming platform Twitch.

Also headlining will be rapper Lil Skies, with Billboard-charting acts Yung Bleu and DDG joining the bill. But the best feature may be the number of women in the lineup. Young Baby Tate, Rubi Rose, Mariah the Scientist, Erica Banks, and KenTheMan are just some of the female-identifying acts scheduled to perform. (Here's hoping this push for more equitable onstage representation finds its way into Rolling Loud's in-person events.)

The lineup offers more than just hip-hop, with acts that dabble in pop, R&B, and soul — the perfect soundtrack for setting a romantic mood.

Viewers can also expect artist interviews, live chat interaction, and commentary from Rolling Loud cofounders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler and hosts DJ Scheme, JenesisGiselle, and DJ Five Venoms.

Rolling Loud's annual event at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for May 7-9 and boasts most of the lineup from the canceled 2020 festival, including headliners A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

But with the recent announcements that Coachella, Glastonbury, and Ultra Music Festival are forgoing their 2021 plans, Rolling Loud might follow suit.

But that's for later. Here's the full lineup for next week's Loud Stream:

Lil Skies

Fetty Wap

YK Osiris

Yung Bleu

Luh Kel

DDG

2KBaby

Young Baby Tate

BRS Kash

Rubi Rose

YN Jay

Mariah the Scientist

Erica Banks

IV Jay

KenTheMan

LilSpirit

Ayanis

TY Bri

Dro Kenji

Armani Caesar

Abby Jasmine

Zae France

Zoediac

Loud Stream. 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, February 10, and Thursday, February 11; rollingloud.com. Stream via twitch.tv/rollingloud.