The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: HAAi, Paul McCartney, Bright Eyes, and More

This week, Paul McCartney brings his Got Back Tour to Hard Rock Live; indie-rock trio Bright Eyes takes the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach; and Australian-born, London-based producer HAAi makes her Miami debut at Floyd.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 23

John Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Still Woozy: 8:30 p.m., $30-$100. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Tuesday, May 24

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wallows: 8 p.m., $37.50-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Wednesday, May 25

Abstract Citizen: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Hypocrisy: With Carach Angren, the Agonist, and Hideous Divinity., 7 p.m., $25-$30. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Onnomaa and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Paul McCartney: 8 p.m., $105-$705. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Thursday, May 26

Backroom Sessions: With Suz, Bunny in the Hate, Crack Daniels, and Josh Gluck., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Daccach and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Dadju: 7 p.m., $51.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Fabi World Music: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Konstantina Gianni: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Manuel Turizo: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Nanny Assis: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Objects Don't Dance: With Wata Igarashi and CCL., 10 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Omar Apollo: 7 p.m., $25-$90. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Stryper: 7:30 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Friday, May 27

Anthony Rother and Paranoid London: 11 p.m., $25-$30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Bikini Kill: 8 p.m., $25-$39.95. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Bright Eyes: 8 p.m., $42.50-$58.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Cortadito: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Gareth Emery and Emma Hewitt: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

HAAi: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Jhay Cortez: 8 p.m., $50-$105. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Joel Dasilva: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

MASS: With Astari Nite and Laboratory., 10 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Max Weinberg's Jukebox: 7:30 p.m., $45-$65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Mochakk: 11 p.m., $15-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Otto Von Schirach: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Timo Maas: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Tony Guerra: 9 p.m., $0-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Saturday, May 28

Big Phat Fish: With Bunji Garlin, Konshens, and others., 10 p.m., $55-$60. Miami Marine Stadium, 3601 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne, 305-361-3316, marinestadium.org.

Bikini Kill: 7 p.m., $25-$39.95. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Dave Matthews Band: 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$135. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

DJ Snake: 10 p.m., $50. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Gender Blender Fifth Anniversary: With Roxx Revolt & the Velvets, Real People, and Sandratz., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Hot Since 82 Presents Knee Deep in Miami: With Danny Tenaglia., 11 p.m., $15-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Jesús Adrián Romero: 8 p.m., $44-$198. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Jon Roniger and the Good for Nothin' Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lost Kings: $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Manfredas: 11 p.m., $15-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Miami Beach Rock Ensemble's 50th Anniversary Concert: 7 p.m., $15-$30. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Plack Blague: With S Y Z Y G Y X, 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Savi: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Steve Aoki: 12 p.m., $40. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Yoli Mayor: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Sunday, May 29

Best of the Best: With Beres Hammond, Cham, Chris Martin, Mr. Vegas, and more., 2 p.m., $65-$160, bestofthebestconcert.com. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Bita: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Bob Moses and Ben Sterling: 10 p.m., $20-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dave Matthews Band: 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$135. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

De La Ghetto: 9 p.m., $40-$100. The Dirty Rabbit Wynwood, 151 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-812-3308, thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Justin Moore: 7:30 p.m., $49-$99. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

Markus Schulz and Haliene: 8 p.m., $30-$40. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Moonshine Bandits: 7 p.m., $18. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Sunscape All-White Brunch: With Ne-Yo, 12 p.m., $40-$60. Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-828-5000, riverwalkae.com.

rindos