Rainbow Kitten Surprise Is Not for Your Kid's Gift List

Rainbow Kitten Surprise might sound like something on your child’s Christmas wish list. But it's not. The latest band to hit the indie scene boasts a tour de force of high-energy shows and mystic lyrics. They hail from the mountains of Boone, North Carolina.

After a friend of the band who was being treated for bacterial meningitis came up with the name — while in a heavily medicated state — the group became Rainbow Kitten Surprise, which is now composed of Sam Melo on lead vocals, Darrick "Bozzy" Keller on guitar, Ethan Goodpaster on lead guitar, Charlie Holt on bass, and Jess Haney on drums. Starting out in local restaurants and now playing big-name festivals such as South by Southwest and Austin City Limits, this group has become a sensation.

The band’s quick rise to fame is proof of its ability to captivate and connect. They've developed not only a strong fan base but also national recognition for their musical style and lyrics. During its rise to fame, Rainbow Kitten Surprise has appeared on VH1’s Make a Band Famous, which put it smack in the middle of the spotlight.