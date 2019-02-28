Vote P!nk for President in 2020

Every misfit’s hero, every mother’s friend, and every bully’s nightmare, P! nk has been disrupting the status quo for decades. Her 2001 single “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” from the album Missundaztood, was the soundtrack of my teenage years. Almost 20 years later, now that I'm a mother, she still grabs my attention through her approach to parenting. The singer, who delivered a breathtaking performance at the BRIT Awards last week, will stop in South Florida this Friday, March 1, on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Who hasn't gotten chills listening to P! nk’s acceptance speech at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards? Recounting the story of when her young daughter Willow was told she was ugly, P! nk turned it into a poignant teaching moment.

“When people make fun of me... they say that I look like a boy or that I’m too masculine. I have too many opinions. My body is too strong... Do you see me growing my hair?... Do you see me changing my body? Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?” she said to the audience. “Baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl, and we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.”