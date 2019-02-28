Vote P!nk for President in 2020

Every misfit’s hero, every mother’s friend, and every bully’s nightmare, P!
Who hasn't gotten chills listening to P!
“When people make fun of me... they say that I look like a boy or that I’m too masculine. I have too many opinions. My body is too strong... Do you see me growing my hair?... Do you see me changing my body? Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?” she said to the audience. “Baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl, and we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.”
P!
One Billboard critic proposed that P!
In addition to “What About Us,” her song “I Am Here” also references the apocalyptic political climate. P!
We cannot forget the “Grab 'em by the pussy” scandal, the insulting mockery of a reporter with disabilities during Trump's campaign, and the abusive immigration policies that directly affect Miami communities. In politics, leaders sometimes enact unfavorable policy, but it’s possible to do it with poise and professionalism. Trump, however, has defined his damaging presidency through the flailing antics of an overgrown and spoiled bully, complete with name-calling and temper tantrums.
But we have an opportunity to make it better. Women and mothers develop a natural sense of leadership because they must solve so many problems, cross so many boundaries, and build so many bridges simply to live their lives. Nurturing leadership, like P!
Let’s remember this as the 2020 election season approaches. An unprecedented five women have already announced they're running for president. And of those five, four are mothers. Adding Alecia Beth Moore, AKA P!
Seriously, though, we can use songs from Beautiful Trauma as the anthemic soundtrack to win in 2020. The album brims with uplifting and solemn lyrics that reflect how we feel and driving rhythms that can energize and galvanize voters. In "Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken," P!
She’s right. This is a battle we must win.
