 
Support Us

South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Music News |

#FreeKodak Movement Ends With Trump Pardon

Jessica Lipscomb | January 20, 2021 | 11:05am
Kodak BlackEXPAND
Kodak Black
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of South Florida and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

After being convicted on federal weapons charges in 2019, South Florida rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to more than three years in prison, with an expected release date in November 2022. But last night, on the eve of Donald Trump's last day in office, the president commuted Black's sentence, finally putting an end to the #FreeKodak campaign led by the rapper's fans.

A White House press release calls Black a community leader and notes a number of his charitable acts.

"Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts," the press release states. "In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged."

The criminal case against Black, whose legal name is Bill K. Kapri, stemmed from a gun purchase in Hialeah. Federal authorities say the rapper gave false information during the background check.

Throughout his prison term, Black has complained of mistreatment by officials. The 23-year-old was moved to a facility in Illinois this past October after suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for alleged abuse by officers at a Kentucky detention center. Black also complained of abuse by guards at the Miami federal prison where he was previously held.

Along the way, Black's fans mounted a persistent campaign to have the rapper released from custody.

As of this morning, Black has not addressed the commutation on his social-media accounts, which have remained active while he's been incarcerated. But he did recently retweet a man who said he was in prison with Black in Miami.

"@KodakBlack1k was my neighbor in FDC Miami. Sweet kid," the January 12 tweet says. "...I hope @POTUS grants him (and me) a clemency."

Trump also granted a pardon to rapper Lil Wayne, who last month pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Keep New Times Broward-Palm Beach Free... Since we started New Times Broward-Palm Beach, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering South Florida with no paywalls.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in South Florida.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in South Florida.