OK, Boomers: Wanee Block Party's Bringing Back Your Nostalgia Fix

For all of you Boomers out there who miss the old days and wanna schedule some basking in the mythological America you (like to pretend you) were raised in, grab the medical marijuana card you got with your slipped disc, fill up on edibles, and mark your calendars for Saturday, April 25 — when the Wanee Block Party returns to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale.

The Allman Brothers Band and Big 105.9 are bringing all those jam-band favorites back for a second go-round of the indoor-outdoor event. The 2020 lineup was announced Tuesday, and some advancee tickets are on sale now.

You probably thought Blues Traveler was dead and gone — incorrect! They have been releasing their hippie-blues rock stylings consistently since 1990, with their latest release in 2018, Hurry Up & Hang Around. But let’s be real, we wanna hear them play songs off their 1994 album Four. "Run-Around" was the biggest hit Blues Traveler had and that song was on repeat in every coffeehouse, every co-op, and just about anywhere else white kids with dreads congregate.

To add to the shot of nostalgia you Boomers seem to require before you get off your asses and do something, Jason Bonham, son of legendary drummer John Bonham, will feature his Led Zeppelin Evening at this year's Wanee. Hopefully there won’t be any copyright lawyers there, 'cuz we all know how much Led Zeppelin loved to “borrow” from other artists. Still, to be honest, they were pretty badass. I’ll be listening for the Evening's version of "Whole Lotta Love."

If you're planning on attending Wanee, bring plenty of green — Stephen Marley is going to be performing. One of the many magical-level musicians that are the spawn of the great king, Bob Marley, is going to be bringing the crowd that love and compassion with his acoustic set. Stephen’s latest album, Revelation Pt. II: “The Fruit of Life” from 2018, was a foray into soul and hip-hop and I wonder if he will be playing the song "Revelation Party" during his acoustic set.

Finally, the event wouldn’t be complete without at least one Allman Brother gracing the stage. Jaimoe and Friends will be crushing grooves as well during the Wanee Block Party. Jaimoe is the former drummer and one of the two living members of the original Allman Brothers Band left. I don’t know what to expect from their set, but you know that shit will be mellow-compatible.

Big 105.9 and the Allman Brothers' Wanee Block Party. Noon, Saturday, April 25 at America’s Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets range from $39.50 to $175.00 via ticketmaster.com.