Florida Bill Would Make It Harder for the Poor to Access Medicaid

While the Democratic party's left flank is pushing lawmakers to extend Medicare to all citizens and/or create a "single-payer" healthcare system similar to those in every other developed nation on earth, many Florida Republicans are still coming up with new ways to chip away at healthcare access in the Sunshine State.

Case in point: Jacksonville State Sen. Aaron Bean last week filed a bill that if enacted would permanently eliminate the state's Medicaid and Medicare "retroactive eligibility" rules, which allow the poor and elderly to be reimbursed for unplanned medical costs. As it stands, Florida has one of the highest rates of uninsured residents in America — only four states have a higher proportion.

The News Service of Florida first reported on the bill yesterday. But cutting these specific Medicaid benefits has apparently been one of the Florida GOP's priorities for a while. Midway through last year, the state asked Donald Trump's Medicare and Medicaid administrator, Seema Verma, to let Florida cut the current "retroactive eligibility" window from 90 to 30 days. Verma approved that measure, claiming nonsensically it would encourage poor residents to sign up for Medicaid or Medicare. (Data do not back that claim up.) While the decision did not impact children or pregnant women, the cuts were expected to affect the coverage of nearly 40,000 Floridians while cutting $98 million from the state's annual medical budget.