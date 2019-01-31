ACLU Tells Rubio He Doesn't Understand How the First Amendment Works

Sen. Marco Rubio's career has improbably rebounded since Donald Trump humiliated him during the 2016 election season. It didn't seem to matter that Rubio used an LGBTQ mass murder as an excuse to break his own promise and run for Senate again. Now Trump has basically deputized Rubio to serve as what some politicians are calling "virtual secretary of state for Latin America." He crafted tragicomically ineffectual Cuban sanctions and recently began agitating for the U.S. government to mount what amounts to a coup in Venezuela.

Rubio is running this massive wing of America's foreign-policy programs despite the fact he seemingly does not understand how his own country's Bill of Rights works. In fact, his interpretation of the First Amendment is so boneheaded the American Civil Liberties Union was forced to scold him publicly on Twitter.