An Eco-Friendly Solo Cup Alternative is Coming Thanks to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Residents

A Solo Cup alternative, the Pirani Life Party Tumbler, is looking to take over tailgates everywhere.

Straws aren’t very popular right now, are they? With increasing public awareness of the harm plastic waste can inflict on the environment, the use of straws and other single-use plastics is being regulated in certain cities across the United States and around the world.

The city of Santa Barbara, California made headlines in recently with proposals for jail time and hefty fines for repeat straw users. Locally, the City of Miami Beach has had a straw ban in place applying to restaurants and hotels since 2012. Just last week, the Miami Beach City Commission expanded the ban to apply to all of the city’s beaches, marinas, docks, piers, parks, boat ramps as well as the usage of single-use stirrers. And these are just a couple of examples amid several jurisdictions cracking down on single-use plastic, ranging from bags to cutlery to bottles.

One local company — Pirani Life — is looking to take on an incredibly popular single-use staple used by college ragers, beach goers and almost anyone who has something to celebrate: The red Solo cup and all of its generic competitors.