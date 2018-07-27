Arc Tech in Broward Recycles Electronics, Employs Individuals With Disabilities

Each time the next cool computer/electronic thingamajig comes out, you’re excited to have a new toy and ditch your old digs. But what happens to that sad, suddenly outdated electronic gadget that you loved yesterday? Will it just inevitably build up dust at your home or in your office? It should probably be recycled, and there’s a uniquely excellent option for just that in South Florida.

For more than 15 years now, Arc Tech – an enterprise of nonprofit Arc Broward – has provided IT asset disposal in our area. Parallel to its asset disposal and recycling programs, the nonprofit also trains and prepares local employees with disabilities for a job at its warehouse through its Arc Educates vocational program.

“Arc has a number of programs for people who want to work in various fields,” said Brian Oullette, Vice President of Social Enterprises for Arc Broward. “One happens to be a program to master skills for a light industrial environment. They come in, sit through classes, put in lab hours with tests and then apply what they’ve learned in our warehouse.”