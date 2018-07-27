Arc Tech in Broward Recycles Electronics, Employs Individuals With Disabilities

Each time the next cool computer/electronic thingamajig comes out, you’re excited to have a new toy and ditch your old digs. But what happens to that sad, suddenly outdated electronic gadget that you loved yesterday? Will it just inevitably build up dust at your home or in your office? It should probably be recycled, and there’s a uniquely excellent option for just that in South Florida.
For more than 15 years now, Arc Tech – an enterprise of nonprofit Arc Broward – has provided IT asset disposal in our area. Parallel to its asset disposal and recycling programs, the nonprofit also trains and prepares local employees with disabilities for a job at its warehouse through its Arc Educates vocational program.
“Arc has a number of programs for people who want to work in various fields,” said Brian Oullette, Vice President of Social Enterprises for Arc Broward. “One happens to be a program to master skills for a light industrial environment. They come in, sit through classes, put in lab hours with tests and then apply what they’ve learned in our warehouse.”
From 2002 to 2014, Arc Tech had a contract with Broward County, primarily processing household electronics. In 2014, Arc Tech expanded to begin working with companies in the corporate world. Locally their clients include or have included the likes of Ultimate Software, DHL and AutoNation.
For those looking to ditch an old chunk of technology, Arc Tech’s recycling facility is located in Fort Lauderdale, a stone’s throw north of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. A residential pick-up may also be scheduled.
Its recycling facility accepts most electronics with few exceptions. As of March 1, they no longer accept CRT televisions, monitors and projecting televisions. To mitigate environmental hazards and ensure proper processing, there are also small fees for recycling floor copy machines/printers ($50), desktop printers ($10) and flat screen TVs ($25).
All received items endure a strict data security process, including 24-hour surveillance, sophisticated data erasure and the usage of the Ameri-Shred AMS-2000 Hard Drive Shredder, where applicable. Refurbished items are sold, some of which are available on a dedicated eBay page. Funds raised go back into job training, earned income from operations, as well as Arc Broward’s broader activities.
Just last month, Arc Tech became the fourth member of social enterprise Impact Recyclers, further expanding the local nonprofit’s reach. The group is comprised of fellow IT asset managers throughout the U.S. dedicated to helping people with disabilities find work. Its members include Homeboy Electronics Recycling in L.A. and Tech Dump in Minnesota.
“It’s another way to get our name out there,” said Oullette. “We collaborate weekly and are collectively taking our missions to a national level.”
Arc Tech. Warehouse for residential drop-offs is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3300 SW 13th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-577-4160; arcbrowarditasset.com.
