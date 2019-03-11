Cam Wake Deserves to Be Recognized as an All-Time-Great Miami Dolphin

Over the weekend, there were numerous reports that the Miami Dolphins have no plans to bring back Cam Wake. After 10 seasons, 146 games, and 98 sacks, it appears Wake will suit up for someone else this year. While the move isn't surprising since the Dolphins are in full rebuild mode under new coach Brian Flores, it still hurts.

Cam Wake will go down as one of the greatest Miami Dolphins of all time. He dominated during an era of weak Dolphins football, through countless coaches, regimes, and defensive philosophies.

Cam Wake always did everything the right way. He showed up to work and did what he did best — gave the Dolphins a fighting chance for a win. Whether it was against Tom Brady or the Bills' Josh Allen, he got after it, and most of the time he got it.