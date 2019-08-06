Baptist Health Diagnoses Medical Marijuana Patient With Drug Abuse

The morning of June 20, Michael Morell woke up as he did every weekday, when his alarm clock rang at 6. The 34-year-old father of two sat up and reached over to his bedside table to hit snooze. But when he attempted to lie back down, his muscles became rigid, leaving him frozen in a sitting position. He was stuck.

The convulsions began in his upper body and moved up through the muscles in his cheeks, which started to twitch uncontrollably. In a matter of moments, Morell's body began to shake so hard it woke his wife. As he smacked his lips over and over again, Tania Gonzalez asked her husband if he was OK, but he didn't reply. He just stared straight ahead, eyes open, unresponsive.

"It's weird because I didn't feel like there was anything wrong in that moment, but I was confused as to why I was in an upright position," Morell recalls. "The next thing I remember is being in the hospital bed with my family surrounding me."

Morell, who had previously been diagnosed with epilepsy, was experiencing a tonic-clonic seizure, also known as grand mal. Unable to snap her husband out of his trance, Gonzalez frantically called an ambulance. EMTs rushed to the couple's home in Homestead and transported Morell to the nearest emergency room, at Homestead Hospital.

Upon his arrival, doctors with Baptist Health, which runs the hospital, gave Morell morphine, prompting an additional seizure. His attending physician ordered a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, MRI, EKG, and toxicology test. The CT and EKG tests were unremarkable, but the MRI showed a four-millimeter cyst in the mesial temporal lobe of Morell's brain.

Doctors received the MRI results at 4:49 that afternoon. Three hours later, psychiatrist Daniel F. Mandri stopped by Morell's hospital bed for a visit. But it wasn't the MRI results that Mandri wanted to talk about.

"At first, I didn't think anything was off, but then he started asking me weird questions," Morell remembers. Mandri asked if he did any illicit drugs. Morell said no. But then the psychiatrist got more specific, asking if he "did cannabis." Morell was honest: He told Mandri, yes, he used medical marijuana prescribed by a doctor to treat his epilepsy and occasionally smoked joints to calm himself.

That fact apparently didn't sit well with the hospital. Mandri was "asked to see patient for 'drug abuse and seizures,'" according to consultation notes Morell provided to New Times. The next day, the attending physician, Dr. Jimena Amparo Blandon, also paid Morell a visit. By Blandon's estimation, Morell had a serious problem — cannabis abuse disorder.

"Yes, I smoke weed," Morell says today. "But I have a medical marijuana license and a full green light to do this legally."

November marks three years since Floridians passed Amendment 2 with a popular vote of 71 percent, establishing a medical marijuana program in the Sunshine State. To date, more than 327,000 patients have qualified for medical cards, including Morell. Now that medicinal marijuana is a reality for sick residents across the state, activists are busy waging the next battle in the war: circulating a petition to put recreational pot on the ballot in 2020.

Bias and misinformation, however, have a devious way of lingering long after laws have changed. Although epilepsy is listed as one of the "debilitating medical conditions" in the state's constitution — making it legal to treat with medical marijuana — some Florida institutions are still treating prescribed cannabis as an illicit drug.

Homestead Hospital declined to comment on Morell's case, citing patient-doctor privilege, and multiple attempts to contact Mandri and Blandon went unanswered. But Karen O'Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project, says hospitals are caught in a "federal Catch-22." The U.S. government defines cannabis as a drug with no accepted medical use, and hospitals could face penalties and lose federal funding for allowing patients to use medical marijuana. As long as marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance, hospitals are stuck.

"It's a problem," O'Keefe says.

Shortly after his conversation with Blandon, Morell asked to be discharged from Homestead Hospital. His exit paperwork included a four-page guide to cannabis abuse disorder and a recommendation that he go to a treatment facility. His bill for the 24-hour stay? More than $60,000 before insurance.

Michael Morell with his fiancée Tania Gonzales and her two daughters. Photo by Karli Evans

Morell and Gonzalez were on a church philanthropy trip in Orlando when he had his first epileptic episode in November 2018. They were lying in bed when Morell's body began to jerk involuntarily. Quick to act, Gonzalez flipped him onto his side and placed the corner of a pillow in his mouth so he wouldn't bite his tongue.

Morell woke up the next morning in a bed at Florida Celebration Hospital. It took him a while to remember what happened, he says. Ultimately, he was diagnosed with epilepsy, a seizure disorder that runs in his family.

The diagnosis weighed heavily on Morell in those early days. He was terrified about the future, thinking back to his childhood in Kendall when his father died of melanoma. Above all, he worried about his wife and daughters.

"I don't want them to go through the same thing I went through," he says. "I can imagine it's very scary for them to see me go through all of this."