The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Avocado Grill has always been a snazzy spot in West Palm Beach. Well, it’s getting a little snazzier. On Thursday, the bright and airy restaurant known for its raw bar, small plates, and ceviche will celebrate a redesign grand opening. In addition to new chandeliers and art throughout, enjoy live tunes as well as food and drink specials all night long. 5 p.m. Thursday at Avocado Grill, 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach. Admission is free.

Friday

Broski Ciderworks is yummy enough on any given night. But on Friday night, its Ramen Pop-Up with Kaminari Ramen will make for a special treat. The Japanese street food concept will be onsite serving up a variety of dishes made with Broski ciders. For the cider diehards, Broski will release a plum cider dubbed Plum Krazy. You’d be... krazy to miss out on this night. 6 p.m. Friday at Broski Ciderworks, 1465 SW Sixth Ct., Pompano Beach. Admission is free.

We have a lot of outdoor boat shows in South Florida. But, with temps hovering around the low-90s, who the hell wants to be outside? Fortunately, there’s an indoor boat show in West Palm Beach all weekend long — the West Palm Beach Boat Show — and it will be adequately air-conditioned. In total, the show will boast more than 200 powerboats and accessories. Stop mooching off your boat-owning friends and start shopping! Friday through Sunday at South Florida Fair, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach, eventbrite.com. Admission costs $10.

Saturday

Sure, you can shop along the ocean all the time. But this weekend is your first opportunity for a unique shopping experience along the New River. History Fort Lauderdale’s first-ever New River Marketplace is Saturday morning and features more than 50 vendors selling all kinds of cool things. From antiques to art to jewelry to clothing, you’ll definitely find a new knick-knack. When you’re done shopping, hit History Fort Lauderdale’s nearby museums for a cool history lesson. 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the New River Inn, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; historyfortlauderdale.org. Admission is free.

It’s trivia time. What singer is known as El Sol de México (The Sun of Mexico)? It's the one and only Luis Miguel. Next year the Latin pop icon will celebrate his 50th birthday. But before that happens, he’ll rock a show at BB&T Center on Saturday. We’d need about 20 pages to summarize his accomplishments, but let’s summarize by saying he has 22 studio albums and won his first Grammy when he was 14, for his famed “Me Gustas Tal Como Eres” duet with Sheena Easton. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $55.70 to $158.

Sunday

You may have some class, but you won’t have some Klass unless you’re at Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. The Haitian konpa group is on the heels of releasing its new album. The band's summer tour is taking it to islands, Paris, and up and down the East Coast. If you’ve never been to a Klass show, get ready to move. 7 p.m. Sunday at Blue Martini, 2432 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Admission costs $30.

Monday

Your talents are wanted at Riverside Market’s Plantation location on Monday. Whether it’s comedy, poetry, jams or even live-painting, there’s never a dull moment during Open Mic at the Riverside Market. Even if you’re not willing to share your talent, you’re bound to be entertained. And, to help make any experience that much more enjoyable, there are hundreds of beers available at Riverside, too. Cheers! 8 p.m. Monday at Riverside Market Plantation, 6900 Cypress Rd., Plantation. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Disrupt Festival is coming to WPB on Tuesday. Megan Thompson

Tuesday

Get stretching, because your moshing is needed in West Palm Beach on Tuesday. The Rockstar Energy Disrupt Festival kicks off at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre and runs all damn day. Headliners include The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, The Story So Far, and Andy Black amid a slew of other bands. While this might be a bit edgier than the now-defunct Warped Tour (R.I.P.), it’s great to see the mid-summer, sweaty, moshy vibe alive and well in 2019. 1 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $19.99.

What’s a lot better than whining? Wining! On Tuesday, you can wine the night away with a special Kenwood Vineyards Wine Dinner at Bistro 1001 in WPB. This yummy affair includes lionfish, gazpacho, a lobster fra diavolo, chicken Osso Bucco, and vanilla pudding spread, with different Kenwood wines to complement each course. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bistro 1001, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; bistro1001.com. Tickets cost $68.

Wednesday

A shoutout to all the wonderful organizations that help our furry friends out there! Among them is 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida. On Wednesday, the group will have a Meatballs & Martinis Fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting its diverse operations. Your admission not only goes to a great cause — it also includes a martini or vodka drink, complimentary meatballs, riceballs, and turkey balls. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Anthony’s Runway 84, 330 SE 24th St., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $26.