The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Friday

It may be hot AF, but it’s always cool at Gulfstream Park on Fridays. In addition to restaurants, bars, and gambling, enjoy Family Fun Fridays at the Hallandale Beach hotspot throughout the summer. This Friday, count on a Pirate Party theme with a treasure hunt, face painting, photo ops, giveaways, and coloring books for the whole family to enjoy. Arrrrrr, matey! 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Village at Gulfstream Park – Champions Plaza, 800 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.



The Trump administration has battled journalists in ways that have not been seen in modern American history. But how is the president's tenure affecting the profession? On Friday, lauded regional writers, scholars, and professors will gather in Fort Lauderdale's FAT village to discuss the issue. Moderated by Sally-Ann O’Dowd, the panel will include Aurelio Moreno and Megan O’Matz of the Sun-Sentinel, and professors from Nova Southeastern University and Florida International University. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the FAT Village Arts District, 521 Northwest First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Jimmy Williamson knows how to jam. The multi-talented frontman of bands galore brings his "Through the Looking Glass" show to Delray’s Arts Garage on Friday evening. A Williamson show explores it all, from jazz to pop to R&B and fusion. His band is pretty stellar too, with a number of University of Miami and Berkley School of Music alums in the mix. 8 p.m. Friday at Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; artsgarage.org. Tickets cost $35 to $45.

NFL stars (and Rick Ross!) converge on the BB&T Center Saturday evening for a speed-filled spectacle.

Saturday

It's not football season, but we've got some football hitting the BB&T Center on Saturday in the form of the 40 Yards of Gold all-star speed tournament. Catch appearances by superstars including Ted Ginn Jr., Robby Anderson, Alvin Kamara, and others facing off in quite the competition. The event will be hosted by Chad Ochocinco, Chris Johnson and DJ Irie. Rick Ross will deliver a special performance, too. 7 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100.

"And she flies to a place where she’s loved / Concrete angel." Who sings these beautiful lyrics? The one and only Martina McBride, of course. The country legend brings her hits — “This One’s for the Girls” and “In My Daughter’s Eyes,” among others — to Coconut Creek on Saturday evening. McBride has 14 albums to her name dating back to 1992, so get ready for a hearty mix of the new and the classics. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Pavilion at Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com. Sold out.

Whether you’re a salsa beginner or pro, you’re bound to get moving at Sabados de Salsa at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. The evening starts at 8:15 with a Latin dance class. At 9 p.m., you can apply what you learned to DJ Artie Bronx’s selected salsa, bachata, and merengue jams. Then, at 9:30 p.m., put your newly acquired skills to the test during a performance by the eight-piece David Luca Band. 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; ccpompano.org. Tickets cost $15 to $20.

Relax with some yoga and beer at LauderAle's Ales and Asanas event on Sunday. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Sunday

Namaste! It’s time for another Ales and Asanas session at LauderAle Brewery. What makes this event so stellar? Well, for starters, you get to do yoga at a brewery for an hour and all skill levels are welcome. As a bonus, your paid admission includes one signature ale. Pro-tip: If you buy your ticket in advance (versus day-of), you'll save five bucks. You’re welcome. 10 a.m. on Sunday at LauderAle Brewery, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $10.

Monday

Mondays are the worst. But Monday evenings don’t have to be that bad, especially with Food Trucks at ArtsPark in Hollywood. This weekly affair boasts a selection of 20 food trucks in an always-picturesque setting. Do yourself a favor and bring your pup with you because the event is totally dog-friendly. Fido will appreciate the fresh air while you chow down on pizza, tacos, ice cream, and more. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Monday at ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood; floridashollywood.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Matchbox 20 lead singer and solo dude of awesomeness Rob Thomas jams in Boca. See Tuesday. Randall Slavin

Tuesday

Rob Thomas is making his way to Boca. On Tuesday, the Chip Tooth Tour, bearing a similar name to his recently released Chip Tooth Smile album, lands at Mizner Park Amphitheater. Among the Thomas classics you'll hear are “Lonely No More” and “This is How a Heart Breaks.” If he throws in some Matchbox 20 tracks, we’re rooting for “3AM” and “Bent.” 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $59.50 to $133.

Wednesday

South Florida loves trivia nights. Gulf Stream Brewing Company hosts quite the trivia spectacle on Wednesdays, brought to you by the kind folks at the Trivia Factory. Gather up your trivia-savvy friends and compete for stellar prizes. And, when you get thirsty, Gulf Stream’s Dr. Dank hazy IPA is always delish. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gulf Stream Brewing Company, 1105 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Admission is free.