The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Some R&B and hip-hop royalty is about to land in West Palm Beach. The one and only Mary J. Blige has teamed up with Nas for a summer trek, which is appropriately dubbed The Royalty Tour. Mary J. has 13 studio albums to her name with her 14th, My Life II: There’s Something About Me, Myself & MaryJane, on the way very soon. As for Nas, his latest LP Nasir and accompanying single, “Cops Shot the Kid” featuring Kanye West, are about as real as it gets. 8 p.m. Thursday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $27 to $100.

Long before Nirvana became a household name, its Seattle grunge pioneers were playing the same venues as every other band in the Northwest. A new photo exhibit, Experiencing Nirvana, opens at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Friday, boasting incredibly intimate pics of Kurt Cobain and Nirvana during those early days. All photos were taken by Sub Pop Records founder Bruce Pavitt and will leave you with a new appreciation for the legendary group. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; ccpompano.org. Admission is free.

You can't travel back in time to the '80s to see Freddy Mercury rockin’ out with Queen. But you can transport yourself to Revolution Live on Friday and see Absolute Queen – The Tribute Experience. This show re-creates an early-'80s Queen concert, delivering the classic jams, costume changes, and infectious energy for which the iconic band is known. From "Bohemian Rhapsody" to "We Will Rock You," get ready for a throwback. 7 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $15.

If you haven’t participated in PetsBroward’s monthly Shelter Shindig, what are you waiting for? For three glorious hours on Saturday, you'll get to bathe and walk shelter dogs, play with kittens, eat pizza, and help prospective pets get all dolled up for their online profile pics. Only 20 people can participate, so make sure to RSVP soon. Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center, 2400 SW 42nd St., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Hollywood's Twisted Roots Kava Brewery looks totally badass. With a layout that rivals a movie set, its décor mimics an abandoned mansion. Then there's the Lava Bar with 3,000-plus LED lights that run from one end of the bar to the other. On Saturday evening, the spot celebrates its grand opening with $25 all-you-can-drink kava and tunes from the likes of Six Foot Swell, Jack Maxwell, and Hips of Destruction. 8 p.m. Saturday at Twisted Roots Kava Brewery, 2037 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; facebook.com. All-you-can-drink package costs $25.

Roll out the red carpet because some hometown heroes are ready to rock. Coral Springs-bred New Found Glory headlines Revolution Live Sunday evening. If you’re stuck on the classics (such as “My Friends Over You”), give the band's 2017 EP, Makes Me Sick, a listen. Joining NFG for the show are fellow rockers Real Friends, the always-amazing Early November, and Doll Skin. 6 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $28.

OMFG it's NKOTB time. New Kids on the Block will make everyone scream at BB&T Center Sunday. For its Mixtape Tour, the timeless boy band is bringing along some other timeless folks. Opening for the fivesome in Sunrise are Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson. Talk about a nostalgia overload. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $45.25 to $225.

Mondays don’t have to be boring. Case in point: Every Monday there’s a Spread the Love event with Spred the Dub at Blue Martini in West Palm Beach. Known for its feel-good reggae vibe, you’ll always leave the collective's shows dancing. In addition to the tunes, you’ll want to bring your beer pong, corn hole, and flip cup A-game, too. 9:30 p.m. Monday at Blue Martini West Palm Beach, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Full moon alert! This Tuesday there’s a “full buck moon.” What the buck is that, you ask? Well, our Native American and colonial ancestors used this moon to track the seasons, and this is the time of year when bucks grow new antlers. To celebrate, there’s a Full Buck Moon Kayak Tour launching from George English Park at 7:30 p.m. In addition to fun Fort Lauderdale facts, the kayak crew will provide s’mores for all to enjoy. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at George English Park, 1101 Bayview Dr., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $50.

A California beach band is making its way toward the Atlantic. Ska dub rockers Long Beach Dub Allstars will jam at Culture Room on Wednesday evening. The crew has delivered high-energy shows since ’97 (save for a ten-year hiatus), with its classic albums including Right Back and Wonders of the World. For more recent selections, check out the 2017 singles “Holding On” and “Steady Customer.” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $20.