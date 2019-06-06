The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

“Weird Al” Yankovic is touring with a full orchestra, and we are #blessed to have the show visit South Florida. The best-selling comedy artist of all time is bringing his Strings Attached tour to the Broward Center on Thursday evening. Catch all the classics, spanning from “Amish Paradise” to “Like a Surgeon” and nuggets from his latest album, Mandatory Fun. 8 p.m. Thursday at Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49.50 to $95.

Friday

It's a weird and sometimes negative world, so let’s keep things positive. Artist Susan Clifton’s new exhibit, Grey Matter, debuts at Bailey Contemporary Arts on Friday evening and it's full of good vibes. The painter's works feature simple messages such as “Prosper” and “Create” to inspire positive thoughts and attitudes. If you can’t make the opening reception, her work will be on display through July 27. 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bailey Contemporary Arts, 41 NE First St., Pompano Beach; baileyarts.org. Admission is free.

The word "clairvoyant" is defined as “a person who claims to have a supernatural ability to perceive events in the future or beyond normal sensory contact.” It's a perfect name for The Clairvoyants, whose magic and mentalist powers are out of this world. You may remember them – Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass – as the runners-up on season 11 of America’s Got Talent. On Friday, The Clairvoyants headline the Hard Rock, so prepare to be wowed. 7 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60.

EXPAND Slightly Stoopid jams in Pompano this week. Amanda McCarver

Slightly Stoopid’s How I Spent My Summer Vacation Tour hits the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Friday. And you should be spending your summer vacation with the funky jammers. The band has been around since ’95, with such iconic tunes as “Closer to the Sun” and “Everything You Need." Its ninth studio album, Everyday Life, Everyday People, dropped last year and is equally as catchy as the band's best-known music. 5:20 p.m. Friday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach; theamppompano.org. Tickets cost $34.50.

Saturday

Saturday is one of the rosiest days of the year, because it’s National Rosé Day! Among a number of spots that are celebrating, American Social’s Las Olas location is serving up some rosé with a local flair: Dwayne Wade’s Three by Wade California Rosé will cost just $8 all day long. Additionally, ladies get free bottomless beverages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays with the purchase of an entrée. Cheers! All day at American Social, 721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; americansocialbar.com. Admission is free,

EXPAND They only want to be with you. Hootie and the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies rock WPB on Saturday evening. Todd and Chris Owyoung

Darius “Hootie” Rucker is a country force to be reckoned with these days. But, let’s not forget where his musical journey began: Leading Hootie and the Blowfish, dating all the way back to 1986. Hootie’s Group Therapy Tour rolls into West Palm on Saturday and the band will be joined by the always-stellar Barenaked Ladies. Count on all the classics spanning from “Hold My Hand” to “Time” to “Only Wanna Be With You.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $129.50.

Sunday

Let’s get crafty, shall we? It’s time for another Indie Craft Bazaar at Revolution Live. Billed as an experience similar to “stepping into a real-life Etsy,” this colorful shindig boasts more than 65 vendors, free swag bags (for the first 100 customers), and an assortment of summer DIY activities. The event starts during the brunch hour, so yes, you may sip-and-stroll. Three-buck mimosas will be served up all afternoon in addition to a number of other drink specials. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $5.

Monday

If it's a big-time interview, Susan Page has probably done it. She’s the Washington bureau chief for USA Today and has interviewed the last nine presidents. She’s reported from six different continents, dozens of countries, and has a brand-new book out on one of the most celebrated leading ladies of our time. The Matriarch chronicles the life of Barbara Bush and is based on Page’s chats with the former first lady as well as the stories of more than 100 folks who knew her well. During a special chat on Monday in WPB, Page will share her incredible stories. Noon Monday at the Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; forumclubpalmbeach.org.Tickets cost $125.

Tuesday

We know NYC has all kinds of musicals. But, what about a musical focused on one of the city's most storied boroughs? A Bronx Tale: The Musical lands at Broward Center on Tuesday and runs through June 23. Set in the Bronx in the 1960s, the mob and family loyalty tensions are prominent throughout. And if you dig a high-energy show, A Bronx Tale is loaded with doo-wop and fast-paced musical numbers. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $40 to $100.

EXPAND Bar Rita's ladies night is on fire. See Wednesday. Chris Carter

Wednesday

Looking for a wonderful ladies’ night option to get you through the week? Bar Rita has you covered on hump day. Every Wednesday on Bar Rita’s open-air rooftop, ladies can enjoy half off all drinks from 8 to 10 p.m. Pro-tip: If and when you get hungry, the spot’s truffle street corn guac is absolutely to die for. You’re welcome. 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Bar Rita, 1401 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Admission is free.