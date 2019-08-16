 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Kenneth Frank (inset)
Kenneth Frank (inset)
Georgia Guercio via Wikimedia Commons / Broward Sheriff's Office

Pompano Man Guilty of 16 Felonies in Fake Lawyer Case

Teri Berg | August 16, 2019 | 8:20am
AA

A jury in Fort Lauderdale has convicted Kenneth Frank on 16 felony charges related to the Pompano Beach man pretending to be a lawyer.

Broward Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy has not yet scheduled Frank, 56, for sentencing, according to Broward State Attorney Mike Satz. Frank, who has been in jail since March 2017, faces more than 11 and a half years in prison.

After an eight-day trial, a jury in Broward Circuit Court on Wednesday found Frank guilty of multiple fraud charges, repeatedly filing phony documents, and practicing law without a license, among other charges.

Assistant State Attorneys Justin McCormack and Jessalynn Rubio, who handled the case, said Frank pretended to be an attorney, illegally charging those who hired him fees for filing documents in real estate cases. Frank was said to have made between $20,000 and $50,000 over the span of his scheme.

Prosecutors also said Frank had illegally filed false liens against several victims’ properties.

Frank was found not guilty of two grand theft counts.

The defense argued Frank was acting as a businessman, not a lawyer. Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler said victims in the case were aware Frank was not a lawyer but was running documents — related to foreclosures, evictions, and even a commercial lease — through licensed attorneys before filing them.

 
Veteran journalist Teri Berg is an award-winning writer and editor. A native Ohioan, she's celebrating a decade in South Florida.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >