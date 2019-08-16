Pompano Man Guilty of 16 Felonies in Fake Lawyer Case

A jury in Fort Lauderdale has convicted Kenneth Frank on 16 felony charges related to the Pompano Beach man pretending to be a lawyer.

Broward Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy has not yet scheduled Frank, 56, for sentencing, according to Broward State Attorney Mike Satz. Frank, who has been in jail since March 2017, faces more than 11 and a half years in prison.

After an eight-day trial, a jury in Broward Circuit Court on Wednesday found Frank guilty of multiple fraud charges, repeatedly filing phony documents, and practicing law without a license, among other charges.

Assistant State Attorneys Justin McCormack and Jessalynn Rubio, who handled the case, said Frank pretended to be an attorney, illegally charging those who hired him fees for filing documents in real estate cases. Frank was said to have made between $20,000 and $50,000 over the span of his scheme.

Prosecutors also said Frank had illegally filed false liens against several victims’ properties.

Frank was found not guilty of two grand theft counts.

The defense argued Frank was acting as a businessman, not a lawyer. Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler said victims in the case were aware Frank was not a lawyer but was running documents — related to foreclosures, evictions, and even a commercial lease — through licensed attorneys before filing them.