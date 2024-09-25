Should the NFL Force Tua Tagovailoa to Retire?

The Miami Dolphins have once again found themselves on CNN for reasons no team wants. And while the team's 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was embarrassing, that's not what made national headlines.
This time, the discussion centers on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's health and a question Michael Smerconish raised this past Saturday morning on his eponymous weekly show: Should the NFL force Tua to retire in light of his concussion history?
Yes, you read that right: Should the NFL force Tua to retire? has entered the chat.
Smerconish put the topic to his audience as a poll, asking, "In light of Tua Tagovailoa's recurring concussions, should the NFL make a precedent-setting decision to end his career on the grounds of health safety?"
The results reflect growing public concern. The poll closed Sunday with 58 percent of the 25,000 respondents saying Tua should be forced to retire for his own safety.
The question of whether Tua should continue playing football has sparked debate worldwide and crossed over the general news discussions. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have placed him on injured reserve (IR), which means he must sit out a minimum of four games; the earliest he could return would be October 27, when the team faces the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.
What do you think? VOTE on the poll question here: https://t.co/azZna0DPxC pic.twitter.com/0WhydBN8U0— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) September 22, 2024
His long-term health will remain a pressing concern, though, leading some to question whether the NFL should grant him his helmet back.
Smerconish viewers say no.
But could the league actually step in and force Tua to retire? The reality is far from simple. The NFL is not your average workplace, and the stakes go well beyond an employee’s fitness to perform.
Tua is not just any player — he’s the face of the Dolphins' franchise, a quarterback to whom they recently committed $200 million over the next four seasons. If the NFL were ever to take such an unprecedented step, it's not absurd to think the Dolphins would require significant compensation in the form of draft picks or salary-cap concessions.
After all, how could any team be expected to recover from the league taking away its franchise quarterback? It's not as though he has been accused of a crime. His predicament is a direct consequence of playing the sport in the environment the NFL created.
While this scenario remains hypothetical (and improbable), it raises important questions about player safety, the extent of the NFL's responsibility — not to mention culpability — and the financial complexities involved. In a league where money drives nearly every decision, is it even possible to prioritize health over profit?
The NFL would likely say yes. But in reality, it's the 32 owners who will decide, not Roger Goodell.
The Dolphins, of course, face a delicate situation. They’ve stood by their quarterback through thick and thin, and Tua Tagovailoa has shown tremendous resilience, returning to play after each setback. But as the conversation about concussions grows louder, especially in such a high-profile instance, the pressure is mounting to ensure Tua the person is protected from Tua the athlete.
His brain is literally at stake. But if Tua's doctors say it's OK for him to continue, and he says that's what he wants to do, then who should be able to say he can't?
One thing is sure: The Miami Dolphins have once again found themselves at the center of a debate that’s as much about the future of football as it is about Tua Tagovailoa.
And with Tua possibly set to return in a little over a month, the conversation is far from over.