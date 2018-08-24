Ex-Cop Nouman Raja Loses Stand Your Ground Argument After Killing Stranded Motorist

Corey Jones was sitting in his broken-down car on the side of the highway in the middle of the night while he waited for a tow. Suddenly, Nouman Raja came barreling the wrong way up the off-ramp. Raja, an undercover cop in an unmarked white van, strode up to Jones' window and demanded he put his "fuckin'" hands up.

Without identifying himself as a police officer, Raja pulled a gun on the stranded driver, a 31-year-old drummer with a close-knit family, a gig at church in the morning, and dreams of becoming a professional musician. Then, as a frightened Jones ran for his life, the officer shot him six times. Jones died on the side of the road, unarmed and most likely unaware that his assailant was a cop.

None of that ever would have been publicly known, except that Jones was on the phone when Raja showed up. Unaware that the confrontation had been recorded, the police officer swore that he'd presented himself as law enforcement, that Jones had pulled a gun on him, that he'd been the victim. And then, even after the audio was released and showed Raja was lying, he tried to claim immunity under Florida's Stand Your Ground law.